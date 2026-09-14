Step 1: First, chop the brinjals into small pieces. Heat some oil in a pan and sauté the brinjal pieces well, then set them aside.

Step 2: In the same pan, add more oil and sauté the chana dal, urad dal, dried red chillies, and garlic. Then, add the onion, tomato, and tamarind and sauté everything well.

Step 3: Once the sautéed ingredients cool down, put them in a mixer jar with the brinjal and salt. Add a little water and grind it into a slightly coarse paste.

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