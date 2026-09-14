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Tired of Same Chutneys? Try This Tasty Brinjal Chutney Recipe Packed With Homestyle Flavours
Craving a tasty homemade side dish? Try this easy brinjal chutney recipe made with simple ingredients and bold flavours. It pairs beautifully with rice, dosa, idli, roti and everyday Indian meals.
Brinjal Chutney
Some people just scrunch up their faces at the mention of brinjal. But this fragrant chutney will change their minds! We roast the brinjal with onion, tomato, garlic, and dried chillies to make a chutney that's a hit with idli, dosa, and even hot rice.
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Ingredients
Here are the ingredients. You'll need: 2 brinjals, 1 large onion, 1 tomato, 3 dried red chillies, 4 garlic cloves, a small gooseberry-sized piece of tamarind, 2 tablespoons of grated coconut, salt to taste, and 2 teaspoons of oil. For the tadka (tempering), you need: ½ teaspoon mustard seeds, ½ teaspoon urad dal, and a few curry leaves.
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Method
Step 1: First, chop the brinjals into small pieces. Heat some oil in a pan and sauté the brinjal pieces well, then set them aside.
Step 2: In the same pan, add more oil and sauté the chana dal, urad dal, dried red chillies, and garlic. Then, add the onion, tomato, and tamarind and sauté everything well.
Step 3: Once the sautéed ingredients cool down, put them in a mixer jar with the brinjal and salt. Add a little water and grind it into a slightly coarse paste.
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Brinjal Chutney is Ready
Step 4: Heat a little oil in a pan for the tadka. Add mustard seeds and curry leaves, and once they splutter, pour this tempering over the ground chutney.
Step 5: This chutney tastes amazing with hot idlis, dosas, or rice. It's especially delicious when you mix it with hot rice and a little bit of sesame oil. You'll definitely ask for a second helping!
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