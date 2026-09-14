Indonesia, a country with an 87% Muslim population, printed Lord Ganesha's image on its 20,000 Rupiah note. The front features Ganesha alongside the country's first education minister, Ki Hajar Dewantara. The back shows a classroom. They included Ganesha because they see him as the god of education and knowledge. Another theory suggests they released it during the 1990s economic crisis, hoping the 'remover of obstacles' would save their currency.

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