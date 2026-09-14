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Ganesha on Currency Note: Why Indonesia Featured This Hindu God on Its 20,000 Rupiah Note
Why did Indonesia feature Lord Ganesha on its 20,000 rupiah banknote? The answer lies in the Hindu deity’s association with wisdom and education and Indonesia’s rich cultural history.
Ganesha on a currency note
Lord Ganesha isn't just worshipped in India. People across the world, regardless of language or religion, pray to him. He is celebrated globally as the remover of all obstacles.
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The 20,000 Rupiah note featuring Ganesha
Indonesia, a country with an 87% Muslim population, printed Lord Ganesha's image on its 20,000 Rupiah note. The front features Ganesha alongside the country's first education minister, Ki Hajar Dewantara. The back shows a classroom. They included Ganesha because they see him as the god of education and knowledge. Another theory suggests they released it during the 1990s economic crisis, hoping the 'remover of obstacles' would save their currency.
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Ganesha worship in Japan and Thailand
In Japan's Shingon Buddhism, people call Ganesha 'Kangiten' and worship him for good luck and business success. In Thailand, they know him as 'Phra Phikanet'. The country's Chachoengsao province even has a massive 128-foot (39-meter) tall bronze Ganesha statue, one of the largest in the world.
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Ganesha worship across Asia
Nepal's Kathmandu Valley has four major Ganesha temples, where people worship him as the city's protector. In Tibetan Buddhism, they see Ganesha as the god who removes obstacles and grants wealth, much like Kubera. Countries like Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and Singapore also celebrate Ganesha Chaturthi with great enthusiasm.
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