Instead of relying solely on repellents, you can naturally deter mosquitoes by adding certain aromatic plants to your home. Plants like Citronella, Lavender, and Basil have strong scents that may help keep these insects away from your balcony or garden. However, these should be used to supplement other proven mosquito-control methods.

Mosquitoes can be a nuisance, especially during the rainy season. Instead of relying only on sprays and repellents, adding certain aromatic plants to your balcony or garden may help keep these insects away naturally.

1. Citronella grass

Citronella is one of the best-known mosquito-repelling plants. Its strong citrus-like fragrance comes from citronella oil, which is commonly used in mosquito-repellent products. It grows well in warm weather and can be kept in pots outdoors.

2. Lavender

Lavender has a pleasant fragrance for people but its strong scent may help discourage mosquitoes and other insects. Place lavender pots near windows, balconies or outdoor seating areas where you spend time.

3. Marigold

Marigolds are colourful, easy-to-grow flowering plants that can also help deter mosquitoes. Their distinctive fragrance comes from natural compounds found in the plant. Keeping marigolds around balconies, windows or garden spaces can add both colour and fragrance.

4. Basil

Basil is useful in the kitchen and can also be a helpful addition to a mosquito-conscious garden. Its strong aroma may discourage mosquitoes. Keep the plant in a sunny spot and water it regularly without making the soil excessively wet.

5. Lemongrass

Lemongrass has a strong citrus scent and contains citronellal, a compound associated with mosquito-repellent properties. It grows well in warm conditions and can be planted in containers or garden beds.

A natural addition, not a complete solution

These plants can make outdoor spaces more pleasant and may help reduce mosquito activity around them, but they should not be considered a complete mosquito-control method. Removing standing water and using proven mosquito protection remain important, particularly during mosquito-heavy seasons.