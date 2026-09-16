Kitchen Hacks: Overcooking to Wrong Seasoning, 10 Mistakes to Stop Making Right Now
Making simple cooking mistakes without realising it? From using the wrong heat to overcooking and seasoning incorrectly, discover 10 common kitchen mistakes and easy hacks to make your everyday meals better.
When should you wash vegetables?
Many people cut vegetables first and wash them later. You lose all the nutrients this way. You must wash vegetables first and then chop them.
Another mistake is adding too much salt at once. Many cooks add extra salt at the start and check the taste later. The taste changes as the curry cooks. You should add salt slowly, taste the food in between, and adjust it as needed.
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Stop using blunt kitchen knives
You cannot cut vegetables easily if your knife lacks sharpness. You also risk cutting your hand because you apply hard pressure. You must keep your kitchen knives sharp and clean.
Another mistake is adjusting the taste only at the end. You will find it hard to balance the flavors if you check salt, spice, and sourness only after finishing the dish. You must taste the food halfway through and add the required spices.
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Do not heat oil until it smokes
You ruin the oil quality if you heat it until it smokes. Cooking food in smoking oil harms your health. You must heat the oil to the right temperature before adding the tempering.
People also fry spices for too long. You will burn spice powders like turmeric, red chilli, coriander, and garam masala if you fry them in oil for a long time. This gives a bitter taste to the curry. You should fry spices briefly and add the next ingredients immediately.
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Cook your curries the right way
Every ingredient takes a different time to cook. Some people throw onions, tomatoes, vegetables, and spices into the pan all at once. You will overcook some items and undercook others this way. You must add ingredients in the correct order based on the dish.
People also open the lid repeatedly while cooking. You let the heat and steam escape when you open the lid constantly while cooking curry or rice. This increases your cooking time. You should open the lid only when necessary.
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Do not overcook your meat
You will make the meat hard if you cook chicken or mutton on a high flame for a long time. You keep the meat soft and tasty when you cook it on the right flame.
Another mistake is leaving cooked food outside for too long. You should not leave food at room temperature for hours after cooking. Food spoils quickly in hot weather. You must cool the leftover food properly and store it in the refrigerator.
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