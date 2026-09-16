Many people cut vegetables first and wash them later. You lose all the nutrients this way. You must wash vegetables first and then chop them.

Another mistake is adding too much salt at once. Many cooks add extra salt at the start and check the taste later. The taste changes as the curry cooks. You should add salt slowly, taste the food in between, and adjust it as needed.

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