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Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert From September 19, Check Details
The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has forecast heavy rainfall across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for three days from September 19, with a yellow alert issued for several districts amid the expected weather activity.
వచ్చే 3 రోజులు తుపాను వానలు
A weather trough stretches from Karnataka to the southwest Bay of Bengal. This system extends through Tamil Nadu up to the Gulf of Mannar. The weather department expects heavy rains across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana because of this sudden shift.
సెప్టెంబర్ 19 నుంచి మూడు రోజులు భారీ వర్షాలు
Heavy rains will batter the state for three days starting September 19. The weather department issued a yellow alert for Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Khammam districts. North and east Telangana will see maximum impact. Thunderstorms and gusty winds will hit many areas on September 20 and 21. The state will receive light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday.
లోటు వర్షపాతం దెబ్బ
Telangana recorded only 61 mm of rainfall in the first two weeks of September against a normal of 86 mm. This created a 28 percent deficit. The state recorded 117 mm of rainfall during the same time last year.
The state received 535 mm of rainfall since June 1 against a normal of 659 mm. This pushed the overall season deficit to 19 percent. The monthly deficit stands at 11.74 percent for June, 1.36 percent for July, and 37.67 percent for August.
Mahabubnagar district faces the highest rainfall shortage. Jogulamba district recorded a 45.42 percent deficit, followed by Hanamkonda at 41.91 percent, Wanaparthy at 40.70 percent, Nagarkurnool at 38.67 percent, and Narayanpet at 37.42 percent. However, Bhimadevarapalli in Hanamkonda received 9.2 cm of rain and Narmetta in Jangaon received 8.5 cm of rain in the last 24 hours.
హైదరాబాద్ వాతావరణ పరిస్థితి ఎలా ఉంది?
Hyderabad skies will remain mostly cloudy today. Cool breezes will blow since morning, but sudden showers might hit the city by evening or night. Areas like Gachibowli, Madhapur, Kukatpally, Secunderabad, Banjara Hills, LB Nagar, and Uppal will likely see moderate rainfall. The city will record a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 22 degrees Celsius.
ఏపీ వాతావరణం, మత్స్యకారులకు అలర్ట్
A cyclonic circulation and monsoon trough will bring moderate rains to Andhra Pradesh over the next 24 hours. North coastal districts like Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, Alluri, Visakhapatnam, and Anakapalli will experience thunderstorms along with Rayalaseema. Strong winds will blow at 30 to 40 kmph. Officials warned fishermen against venturing into the rough sea and advised farmers to avoid standing under trees due to lightning risks.
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