Telangana recorded only 61 mm of rainfall in the first two weeks of September against a normal of 86 mm. This created a 28 percent deficit. The state recorded 117 mm of rainfall during the same time last year.

The state received 535 mm of rainfall since June 1 against a normal of 659 mm. This pushed the overall season deficit to 19 percent. The monthly deficit stands at 11.74 percent for June, 1.36 percent for July, and 37.67 percent for August.

Mahabubnagar district faces the highest rainfall shortage. Jogulamba district recorded a 45.42 percent deficit, followed by Hanamkonda at 41.91 percent, Wanaparthy at 40.70 percent, Nagarkurnool at 38.67 percent, and Narayanpet at 37.42 percent. However, Bhimadevarapalli in Hanamkonda received 9.2 cm of rain and Narmetta in Jangaon received 8.5 cm of rain in the last 24 hours.