Bigg Boss Malayalam has sparked fresh discussion after Akhil Marar reacted to Eldo’s latest move, calling it a “massive blunder.” Here’s what happened and why the move has drawn attention.

Former Bigg Boss winner Akhil Marar strongly criticized Eldo's recent decision on the show. Eldo had said he is ready to sacrifice his leader position to bring Gayatri back to the Bigg Boss house. Akhil spoke on a YouTube channel and said Eldo's move completely failed to do justice to the show's democracy theme.

Akhil called Eldo's gameplay extremely foolish

He questioned if Eldo's decision actually respected the democracy theme. Akhil pointed out that 15 people voted for Eldo, while only four supported Rahul Easwar. Eldo won with a clear two-thirds majority, but he made a fool of himself with this move. Akhil said Eldo became a leader who disrespected the mandate of his own people. Akhil agreed that Eldo's demand to bring Gayatri back was right, but he felt Eldo should not have thrown away his power for it.

Instead, Eldo should have offered to step down on the condition of a re-election. Akhil noted that Eldo would easily win again if a re-election happened.

Akhil explained how a real leader should act

He said Eldo should have made a strong statement like, "As a leader, for my people and my house, I want to bring back Gayatri. She was thrown out yesterday through an undemocratic process. I am ready to resign for her, but we must hold a re-election. Bigg Boss should not decide who rules us, the people here must decide."

Akhil said Eldo should have left the final decision to the housemates. Akhil reminded everyone that contestants actually need to play against Bigg Boss, not just with each other.