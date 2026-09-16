On September 16, 2026, petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remained unchanged despite elevated international crude oil prices. Retail rates have stayed stable since May, unaffected by global market volatility. In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 102.12 and diesel Rs 95.20 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on September 16, 2026, even as international crude oil prices continued to stay elevated. According to the latest fuel-price update, there was no fresh nationwide revision in retail petrol or diesel rates on Wednesday.

In Delhi, petrol is selling at Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 95.20 per litre. Mumbai motorists are paying Rs 111.21 per litre for petrol and Rs 97.83 per litre for diesel. In Chennai, the petrol rate stands at Rs 107.77 per litre, compared with Rs 99.55 per litre for diesel.

Petrol and Diesel Prices: City-Wise Rates

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs Rs Mumbai Rs Rs Kolkata Rs Rs Chennai Rs Rs Bengaluru Rs Rs Hyderabad Rs Rs

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The stability in domestic fuel prices comes despite renewed volatility in the global oil market. Brent crude was trading at around $107.82 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude stood at $104.86 a barrel on Wednesday. Both benchmarks had gained more than $3 in the previous session and reached their highest settlement levels since May 19.

The latest easing in crude prices followed an unexpected rise in US crude inventories. American Petroleum Institute data showed US crude stocks increased by 7.1 million barrels for the week ended September 11, against market expectations of a 1.6-million-barrel draw. However, supply disruptions in Saudi Arabia continued to keep oil prices above the $100 mark.

Domestic petrol and diesel prices are influenced by several factors, including international crude prices, the rupee-dollar exchange rate, refining costs, taxes and dealer margins. State-run oil marketing companies have kept retail fuel prices unchanged since the end of May, despite fluctuations in global crude prices.

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