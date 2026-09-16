Matcha has transformed from a niche beverage into a major trend across India, with surging interest in home preparation, health benefits, and fruit-infused variations. This green tea craze is also expanding beyond food into lifestyle products, while paving the way for other unique flavors like ube and hojicha.

In India, matcha has advanced significantly. Once a strange green beverage that many people thought had a grassy flavour, it is now a common sight on café menus, social media feeds, and even kitchen countertops. Japanese green tea is becoming more and more popular with Indians, especially younger customers, thanks to its iced matcha lattes and fruit-infused varieties.

Matcha searches have changed and increased over the last year, according to the most recent Google Search trends, which include data through the end of August 2026.In India, searches for "how to make matcha" increased by 1300% in the last year, indicating that the craze is spreading beyond of cafés as individuals try to prepare their favourite matcha beverages at home.

Matcha is becoming more and more popular outside of café lattes. People are increasingly eager to learn how to make it themselves, based on search interest.

In August 2026, searches for "matcha whisk" and "matcha bowl" were popular in tandem with the dramatic increase in "how to make matcha" questions. This suggests that traditional matcha preparation methods and equipment are becoming more and more popular.

Curiosity is also being sparked by the drink's alleged health advantages. Over the previous year, searches for "matcha protein" increased by 2500%, while those for "matcha health" increased by 1000%.

Mango, Strawberry Matcha

Additionally, matcha has evolved as a medium for experimentation, with home preparations and Indian café menus including seasonal ingredients. Searches for "mango matcha" increased by 200% and "strawberry matcha" by 400% throughout the summer. "Dirty matcha" and "coconut matcha" were popular search terms when the rains arrived.Searches for locations to sample the beverage also reveal the matcha popularity. Among the most popular places in India to look for "matcha near me" were Delhi, Goa, and Chandigarh.

Matcha Trends Beyond Food

"Matcha shoes" and "matcha enzyme scrub" have been popular searches in the last year. Product searches for "matcha candle," "matcha face wash," and "matcha perfume" also saw increases in August 2026.

Matcha isn't the only flavour gaining attention. Google Search data also points to growing curiosity around ube and hojicha. Ube, the naturally purple-fleshed yam popular in Filipino cuisine, saw search interest in India steadily increase over the past year before reaching an all-time high in August 2026.

Hojicha, meanwhile, is attracting attention for an entirely different flavour profile. This Japanese green tea is roasted, giving it a deeper, nuttier and less grassy character than matcha.