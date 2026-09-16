Bigg Boss 20 Week 2 voting trends are creating buzz after ScoutOP, Aasif Khan and Rohed Khan were nominated. Check the latest unofficial voting trends, nomination twist and voting deadline.

Week 2 of Bigg Boss 20 has thrown yet another surprise into its nomination, with three contestants finding themselves struggling to survive in the house. Since there have been no nominations through the task this time, ScoutOP, Aasif Khan, and Rohed Khan have been nominated without a task.

Hosted by Salman Khan, the show Bigg Boss 20 aired for the first time on September 6, and 16 contestants participated in the show.

Bigg Boss 20 Week 2 Nominations: Who Is in Danger?

The process of nomination has taken a surprising route after the show aired the episode where contestants Aasif Khan, Rohed Khan, ScoutOP and Captain Yung DSA had discussed about the nominations without the completion of the nomination task. Since discussing nomination is not allowed in the show, nominations made through the discussion process have been cancelled, and Aasif, Rohed and ScoutOP have been nominated directly.

The verdict has not sat well with Aasif, who has protested against the same.

Bigg Boss 20 Voting Polls Trending Week 2: Who Is Winning?

According to housepulse voting trends, ScoutOP, who is otherwise known by the name of Tanmay Singh, appears to be winning the vote race, with both Aasif Khan and Rohed Khan trailing behind at the bottom. Aasif Khan might even be under more pressure because of his current standing in initial numbers.

But this should not be considered as final Bigg Boss 20 voting trend.

When Does Bigg Boss 20 Voting Close?

The voting period for Week 2 voting will remain open till 10 AM on Friday, September 18.

The final result will be disclosed on Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan. For now, the prevailing trends can only be considered as initial results of audience opinion.

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