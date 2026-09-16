Delhi began the day with sunny skies and warm conditions, while the weather forecast indicates a possibility of rain and thunderstorms in some parts later. Temperatures are expected to remain around 34-35°C.

Delhi Weather Today, September 16: Delhi began Wednesday with mostly clear to sunny conditions, although the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a possibility of rain and thunderstorms in parts of the national capital later in the day. The weather is expected to remain warm, with temperatures likely to stay in the mid-30s.

Delhi weather today

The latest IMD observations show that weather conditions vary across Delhi-NCR, with temperatures around the high 20s to low 30s in several areas during the morning. Safdarjung recorded 27.4°C in the latest update, while temperatures were higher at locations including Ayanagar, Rohini and Narela.

For Wednesday, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 34-35°C, while the minimum could remain around 26-27°C. The weather may turn more unsettled as the day progresses, with isolated rain and thunderstorms possible.

Rain forecast for Delhi-NCR

While there is no indication that Delhi is currently experiencing widespread rain, the IMD has forecast rainfall activity over Delhi and neighbouring areas. Weather conditions could change suddenly, with clouds, thunderstorms and gusty winds possible in some locations.

The broader Delhi-NCR region, including parts of Haryana, is also expected to remain under the influence of the ongoing monsoon system. The IMD has forecast widespread showers across Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab through September 18.

Monsoon withdrawal in sight

The southwest monsoon is expected to begin withdrawing from northwest India around September 19. However, rain and thunderstorm activity could continue before the withdrawal begins.

Delhi residents should therefore keep an eye on updated weather alerts, particularly while travelling or planning outdoor activities. The weather may remain warm despite the possibility of showers later in the day.