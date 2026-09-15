Have you ever examined a razor blade up close? Many blades include tiny holes, notches, and cutouts in the middle in addition to their sharp edges. Although these characteristics can seem to be part of the blade's design, they really have a useful technical function.

It's interesting to see that blades made by various firms have similar designs. Double-edge safety razor blades, which are made to fit into compatible razor systems, are especially prone to this. The blade's apertures and notches enable it to fit properly into the razor and stay firmly in place while shaving.