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Epic - First Semester Box Office Day 5: Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya Face Major Collection Crash
Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya's new film 'Epic' is really struggling at the box office. The movie came with a lot of hype but couldn't connect with the audience.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
The UK setting proved to be a major setback for Epic
Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya teamed up again for 'Epic: First Semester' after their hit film 'Baby'. Aditya Hasan directed the movie, and Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya produced it under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. The film released last Friday and got decent reviews as a rom-com. People liked the first half, but said the second half was dull. Also, the UK setting and culture didn't really click with our local audience, which hurt the film's performance. It's only doing okay in cities, with almost no response from B and C centres. Looks like 'Epic' has taken a major hit at the box office.
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Image Credit : X/@SitharaEnts
Epic movie collections
Let's talk numbers. After five days, 'Epic: First Semester' is struggling. On Tuesday, its fifth day, the film made only ₹1 crore, with the India net collection being just ₹57 lakhs. That's a 40% drop from Monday's earnings. The total worldwide collection after five days stands at ₹9.5 crores. The film needs to gross around ₹13 crores to break even, meaning it still has to earn another ₹5 crores. We'll have to wait and see if it can manage that.
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Image Credit : X/@SitharaEnts
Producer is safe, but is Epic a theatrical flop?
The budget for 'Epic' was reportedly around ₹20 crores. The makers have already recovered a good amount from OTT, satellite, and audio rights, so producer Naga Vamsi is in a safe spot. However, a film is only considered a theatrical hit if it makes money at the box office. Otherwise, it's a flop. The big question is how much it will earn in theatres. Right now, it looks like it might end up with losses.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
From a ₹100 crore hit to not even ₹10 crore
Here's the thing: Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya's last film together, 'Baby', was a massive, unexpected success that collected ₹100 crores. Because of that, everyone had huge expectations from 'Epic'. But the new film just couldn't live up to the hype. Forget ₹100 crores, it's struggling to even cross the ₹10 crore mark, which is quite a shock.
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