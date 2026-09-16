1 4 Image Credit : Asianet News

The UK setting proved to be a major setback for Epic

Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya teamed up again for 'Epic: First Semester' after their hit film 'Baby'. Aditya Hasan directed the movie, and Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya produced it under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. The film released last Friday and got decent reviews as a rom-com. People liked the first half, but said the second half was dull. Also, the UK setting and culture didn't really click with our local audience, which hurt the film's performance. It's only doing okay in cities, with almost no response from B and C centres. Looks like 'Epic' has taken a major hit at the box office.