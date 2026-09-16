1. Vishwanath & Sons: Actor Suriya starrer Vishwanath and Sons captured the number one spot. The platform released this film last week. The movie clocked 55 lakh views in just three days.

2. Dhamaal 4: Hindi film Dhamaal 4 took the second place. Actor Ajay Devgn leads this movie, which secured 29 lakh views.

3. GDN: Tamil film GDN grabbed the third spot. Actor Madhavan plays the lead in this film, which registered 22 lakh views.

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