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Netflix Top 10 Movies: Vishwanath & Sons To Gandhari, Here Are Indian Films Ruling Netflix Right Now
Looking for what to watch on Netflix? Check out the top 10 most-watched Indian movies currently making waves on the streaming platform, from popular new releases to films winning over audiences.
TOP 10 Most Watched Movies on Netflix
Netflix India released its top 10 most-watched movies list for the September 7 to 13 week. Tamil cinema secured a strong spot this time. Four Tamil films made it to the list. These include Vishwanath and Sons, GDN, Pyaar Prema Kalyanam, and Gatta Kusthi 2. We break down their exact rankings below.
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Tamil film takes the top spot
1. Vishwanath & Sons: Actor Suriya starrer Vishwanath and Sons captured the number one spot. The platform released this film last week. The movie clocked 55 lakh views in just three days.
2. Dhamaal 4: Hindi film Dhamaal 4 took the second place. Actor Ajay Devgn leads this movie, which secured 29 lakh views.
3. GDN: Tamil film GDN grabbed the third spot. Actor Madhavan plays the lead in this film, which registered 22 lakh views.
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Indian films that dominated the charts
4. Gandhari: Hindi film Gandhari occupied the fourth position. Actress Taapsee plays the lead role here.
5. Korean Kanakarajulu: Telugu film Korean Kanakarajulu secured the fifth spot with 12 lakh views.
6. Alpha: It took the sixth place.
7. Newton's Third Law: It grabbed the seventh spot.
8. Cocktail 2: It claimed the eighth position.
Tamil films captured the remaining two spots.
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Gatta Kusthi 2 remains just as popular
9. Pyaar Prema Kalyanam: Director Elan starrer Pyaar Prema Kalyanam grabbed the ninth spot this week. The makers released this film directly on Netflix.
10. Gatta Kusthi 2: Actor Vishnu Vishal starrer Gatta Kusthi 2 took the tenth place. The platform dropped this movie over a month ago. The audience craze for this film remains high even now. Director Chella helmed this project. Actress Aishwarya Lekshmi played the female lead opposite Vishnu Vishal.
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