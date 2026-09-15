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Add flax seeds to your diet to lose extra body fat

Flax seeds are packed with high amounts of fibre. This helps you feel full for a much longer time. As a result, you are less likely to snack on unhealthy food or overeat. Studies have shown that fibre-rich foods like flax seeds can really help with weight loss and management. Adding flax seeds to your daily diet can help cut down on excess body fat.