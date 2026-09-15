Flax Seeds: 8 Solid Reasons Why You Should Eat These Tiny Seeds Daily
Flax Seeds: Don't be fooled by their tiny size! Flax seeds are a powerhouse of nutrients that can help with everything from digestion and heart health to managing your weight. Here are some top health benefits you get from eating them regularly
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Eight amazing benefits of eating flax seeds regularly
Don't underestimate these tiny seeds! Flax seeds are packed with nutrients and can be a great help for digestion, heart health, and even weight management. Let's take a look at the health benefits you can get from eating flax seeds regularly.
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Reduces bloating, constipation, and gas-related issues
Flax seeds are an excellent source of dietary fibre. Our digestive system needs fibre to function smoothly. If you often deal with problems like bloating, constipation, or gas, flax seeds could be a fantastic natural solution for you.
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Helps you maintain a healthy digestive system
Just a few tablespoons of flax seeds every day can give you about 30 percent of your daily fibre requirement. This high fibre content doesn't just help keep your digestive system healthy, it also helps regulate your bowel movements.
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Flax seeds can help lower your risk of heart disease
Flax seeds are excellent for your heart's health. Including them in your daily diet can help lower the risk of heart disease. These tiny seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which reduce inflammation and improve heart health. In fact, a study by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) confirms that these omega-3s help reduce several risk factors for heart disease.
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Add flax seeds to your diet to lose extra body fat
Flax seeds are packed with high amounts of fibre. This helps you feel full for a much longer time. As a result, you are less likely to snack on unhealthy food or overeat. Studies have shown that fibre-rich foods like flax seeds can really help with weight loss and management. Adding flax seeds to your daily diet can help cut down on excess body fat.
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Studies show it helps lower LDL levels in the body
Studies suggest that eating foods containing flax seeds can help lower your LDL, or 'bad' cholesterol, levels. Flax seeds are also packed with compounds called 'lignans', which may help bring down cholesterol. By adding flax seeds to your diet, you can potentially lower your cholesterol and, in turn, reduce your risk of heart disease.
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Eat them regularly for softer skin and strong, shiny hair
The omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants in flax seeds provide excellent nourishment for your skin and hair. They help keep your skin moisturised, making it soft and healthy. The antioxidants also help protect your skin from 'oxidative stress'. Plus, the healthy fats in flax seeds improve hair quality. Eating them regularly can make your skin softer and keep your hair shiny and strong.
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Use them roasted or raw in juices, smoothies, and salads
For your body to absorb the nutrients better, it's best to use ground flax seeds instead of whole ones. You can use them roasted or raw. It's super easy to add them to your juices, smoothies, salads, and even your morning oats.
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