Bigg Boss Bangla 3 voting trends are creating buzz as Monami, Srijla, Durnibar, Alexandra, Niranjan, Sayak and Dipendu face elimination. Check the latest poll trends and Week 3 elimination details.

Bigg Boss Bangla 3 has reached yet another critical point in the show, with seven participants getting into the firing line in the third week of the show. Hosted by Sourav Ganguly, the show has witnessed an elimination, two wildcard entry and one nominations so far.

Monami Ghosh, Durnibar Saha, Srijla Guha, Alexandra Taylor, Niranjan Mondal, Sayak Chakraborty and Dipendu Biswas are the seven nominees in danger this week. Official voting in the show will reveal the results of the week.

Bigg Boss Bangla 3 Voting Trends: Who Is Leading?

Media polls and X-based discussions reveal that Monami and Srijla are among the names dominating the votes on JioHotstar. The popularity among Bengali TV audiences is helping these participants remain at the center of attention.

However, other online fan polls show a somewhat different scenario. The results from the Week 3 poll conducted by HousePulse list all seven nominees but indicate that their results reflect community sentiments rather than broadcaster vote.

However, Durnibar remains a favorite even in the independent fan votes. In the latest HousePulse vote, Durnibar scored 49.5% from the fans, but we cannot equate this to the official JioHotstar voting scores.

Sayak, Alexandra And Dipendu In Danger?

This week Sayak Chakraborty, Alexandra Taylor and Monami Ghosh find themselves at the dangerous spot. According to recent reports, these three contestants lag behind Dipendu Biswas, Niranjan Mondal and Srijla. However, things may change very quickly during the voting period, especially if the contestants have active fan clubs.

The latest nominees have created a very interesting fight among the contestants.

When Will The Third Week Bigg Boss Bangla 3 Elimination Be Announced?

The third-week elimination will be disclosed on the show Bigg Boss Bangla: Dadar Dorbar on September 20. Prior to that announcement, the online voting trends should be considered only as an indicator.

On the other hand, Joyita Chatterjee became the evictee in the second week. After her eviction, she spoke about the strong social media reaction to her eviction and stated that she respected her fans’ right to challenge the result but asked for respect.