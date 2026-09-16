The rain intensity is slowly dropping across South Bengal. A low-pressure system and deep depression over the Bay of Bengal caused heavy to very heavy rainfall in several South Bengal districts over the last few days. Districts like Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, and Jhargram faced the worst weather conditions. The weather office also issued heavy rain alerts for Kolkata, Howrah, and Bankura earlier. But the southern districts are seeing much less rain from Tuesday onwards.