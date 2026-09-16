West Bengal Weather: Sun Is Out, But Will Rain Return? Know Alipore’s Forecast
West Bengal woke up to bright skies on Wednesday, raising hopes of relief from recent heavy rain. But will the showers finally ease as Bhadra ends? Here’s what the Alipore weather department forecasts.
Today's weather update
The Alipore Weather Department reports that South Bengal is finally seeing some relief from Tuesday after days of continuous rain. However, several districts in North Bengal still face heavy to very heavy rain warnings. The weather office clearly stated that while South Bengal gets a break, the hills and nearby areas of North Bengal must stay on high alert.
Rain intensity drops in South Bengal
The rain intensity is slowly dropping across South Bengal. A low-pressure system and deep depression over the Bay of Bengal caused heavy to very heavy rainfall in several South Bengal districts over the last few days. Districts like Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, and Jhargram faced the worst weather conditions. The weather office also issued heavy rain alerts for Kolkata, Howrah, and Bankura earlier. But the southern districts are seeing much less rain from Tuesday onwards.
Kolkata weather forecast
The weather office predicts that the heavy rain will slowly decrease in the city. Kolkata does not face any major weather threats right now. However, people might still face isolated issues like waterlogging in low-lying areas, lightning strikes, and temporary traffic jams. You should take basic precautions before stepping out of your house today.
North Bengal faces high alert
The monsoon remains much more active in North Bengal compared to the southern districts. The hilly areas of Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri face heavy to very heavy rain threats. Districts like Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and Uttar Dinajpur will likely see thunderstorms and gusty winds blowing at 30 to 40 kilometres per hour. The authorities advised tourists and locals to stay alert because the heavy rain can trigger landslides and disrupt transport in the hills.
What is the Alipore Weather Department saying?
The weather department advised fishermen in coastal areas to follow safety warnings because of rough sea conditions. They strictly instructed people to avoid going into the sea unnecessarily. South Bengal residents finally get some relief as the heavy rain stops, but the monsoon remains fully active in North Bengal. The weather office is closely watching how the situation changes across different districts over the next 24 to 48 hours.
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