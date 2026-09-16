- Home
- Entertainment
- Mandaadi Box Office Collection: Suhas, Soori’s Film Rakes in Big Money, Surprises Everyone
Mandaadi Box Office Collection: Suhas, Soori’s Film Rakes in Big Money, Surprises Everyone
Telugu hero Suhas's Tamil debut 'Mandaadi', also starring Soori, is absolutely smashing it at the box office. The film is leaving its competitors far behind.
14
Image Credit : X/@rsinfotainment
Mandaadi is a box office monster!
Suhas and Soori play the main roles in 'Mandaadi', directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi. Mahima Nambiar is the heroine, and the cast includes big names like Sathyaraj, Ravindra Vijay, Mithun, and Bala Saravanan. Elred Kumar produced the film under his RS Infotainment banner. Mythri Movie Distributors LLP gave it a huge release in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on September 10. Since then, the film has been unstoppable, pulling in sensational collections.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
24
Image Credit : X/@rsinfotainment
Mandaadi's six-day collection report
Initially, 'Mandaadi' received mixed reviews, from average to slightly above average. But the film slowly picked up pace from its second day. On its sixth day, it earned a strong ₹4.40 crore, which is impressive for a weekday. Overseas, it added another ₹1.5 crore, bringing the total foreign collection to ₹10.65 crore. The film's worldwide gross has now touched a massive ₹69.43 crore, with ₹58.78 crore coming from India alone.
34
Image Credit : X/@rsinfotainment
Mandaadi crosses break-even, now in profits
The film is now marching towards the ₹100 crore mark. For a movie starring Suhas and Soori, these numbers are no small feat. It just goes to show that if the content is good, the audience will always show up and make it a blockbuster. This proves once again that content is king.
44
Image Credit : X/@rsinfotainment
Suhas gives a shock to Anand, Karthi, and Sumanth
On top of this, the film has bagged a fantastic OTT deal. Netflix bought the rights for a whopping ₹40 crore. Fun fact: Netflix had first rejected the film for ₹10 crore but came back to buy it for an extra ₹30 crore! 'Mandaadi' is completely dominating the box office among last week's releases. Suhas and Soori have left Anand Deverakonda's 'Epic', Sumanth's 'Mahendragiri', and Karthi's 'Sardaar 2' struggling in their wake. These competing films are now facing disaster verdicts.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos