On September 16, 2026, Indian gold and silver prices remained volatile as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve interest rate decisions. Nationally, 24K gold was priced at Rs 1,51,350 per ten grams, and silver stood at Rs 2,31,880 per kilogram.

Gold and silver prices remained in focus on September 16, 2026, as investors tracked global market movements and awaited key cues from the US Federal Reserve. The latest bullion rates show that 24K gold was priced at ₹1,51,350 per 10 grams, while 22K gold stood at ₹1,38,738 per 10 grams at the India level.

The precious metals market has seen some volatility in recent weeks. Gold has declined by more than 3% over the past month, although it remains significantly higher than its level a year ago. Investors continue to track movements in global bullion prices, interest-rate expectations and currency markets for further direction.

For consumers looking to buy jewellery, coins or bullion, city-wise prices can vary slightly. On September 16, Chennai recorded the highest 24K gold rate among the six major cities at Rs 1,51,510 per 10 grams, while Delhi had the lowest at Rs 1,50,810. For 22K gold, Mumbai recorded the highest rate at Rs 1,39,481 per 10 grams, while Delhi had the lowest at Rs 1,38,243.

Gold and Silver Prices: City-Wise Rates

City 22K (Rs/10g) 24K (Rs/10g) Silver (Rs/1kg) Delhi Rs 1,38,243 Rs 1,50,810 Rs 2,31,880 Mumbai Rs 1,39,481 Rs 1,51,070 Rs 2,31,880 Kolkata Rs 1,38,298 Rs 1,50,870 Rs 2,31,880 Chennai Rs 1,38,884 Rs 1,51,510 Rs 2,31,880 Bengaluru Rs 1,38,591 Rs 1,51,190 Rs 2,31,880 Hyderabad Rs 1,38,701 Rs 1,51,310 Rs 2,31,880

Silver 999 fine stood at Rs 2,31,880 per kg, while 925 sterling silver was priced at Rs 2,14,489 per kg. Silver has also experienced a decline of more than 3% over the past month, although its year-on-year gains remain substantial.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by several factors, including international bullion prices, currency movements, investor demand, interest-rate expectations and broader economic conditions. The upcoming US Federal Reserve decision is therefore being closely watched by precious-metal investors, as changes in interest-rate expectations can affect demand for non-yielding assets such as gold.

For jewellery buyers, the displayed bullion rate is not necessarily the final amount payable at a store. Making charges, GST and other applicable costs can increase the final purchase price. Rates can also differ between jewellers depending on local market conditions.

With gold still trading around the Rs 1.5 lakh mark per 10 grams and silver remaining above Rs 2.3 lakh per kilogram, buyers are closely monitoring daily price movements before making fresh purchases. Checking the latest city-wise rate can help consumers understand the prevailing bullion price before visiting a jeweller.