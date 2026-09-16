Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Week 2 voting trends are creating buzz as 11 contestants face elimination. Check the latest unofficial voting trends, nomination details and the names dominating fan discussions.

Another critical voting process of Bigg Boss Telugu 10 is about to begin with 11 contestants being nominated for the second-week elimination. With viewers voting for their favorites on JioHotstar, some voting trends have started coming up on social media regarding the expected results.

The current season, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, has been filled with several twists, turns and fierce competition. Now that the second-week nominations are out, public voting is another aspect that everyone is talking about.

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Week 2 Nominations: Complete List

The second-week nominations include Trigun, Shalini, Mukesh, Srishti, Rohith, Ram Prasad, Debjani Modak, Varshini, Sudheer, Krishnudu, and Jhansi.

Fans of the show will be able to cast their votes to decide the fate of their favorite contestants on the show's voting portal.

In the meantime, these nominations come at a time when the contestants are getting accustomed to the game. Apart from that, the recent episodes have revealed a few clashes, especially Shalini and Varshini in the captaincy task.

Who Leads Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Opening Voting Polls?

As per the opening voting poll results, Trigun is leading the unofficial poll tally, followed by Rohith, while Mukesh has also gained good number. While the middle positions are occupied by contenders like Ram Prasad, Shalini, Debjani, Sudheer and Srishti.

But the viewers must be wary while drawing conclusions from these results, as other reports on social-media voting trend has come up with a different scenario, suggesting that Krishnudu, Jhansi and Trigun were some of those who were receiving very few votes in the unofficial polls.

And the very difference is enough to point out why the opening poll results cannot be considered official results. The fan polls and social media votes may vary quite a bit during the voting period.

Who May Be in Danger of Elimination In Week 2?

While the top contenders are now known, the bottom positions have not yet been decided as no official poll results have been declared yet.

With voting still continuing, things can change before the final results are declared. Ultimately, the decision of whether the nominees from Week 2 would be eliminated would depend on how people vote for them.

Right now, Trigun, Rohith, and Mukesh, along with others who have been nominated, are still in the running for the contest.