The Kerala Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL-69 draw is scheduled for September 16, 2026, at 3 PM in Thiruvananthapuram. Tickets cost 50 rupees. Participants are awaiting the results, which feature a top prize of Rs 1 crore, a second prize of Rs 30 lakh, and a third prize of Rs 5 lakh, alongside various smaller rewards.

The Kerala Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL-69 draw is scheduled for Wednesday, September 16, 2026, and lottery participants across the state are waiting for the winning numbers. The results have not yet been announced and are expected to be released after the draw later today. The Dhanalekshmi lottery draw is conducted at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

The DL-69 draw is the latest edition of the weekly Dhanalekshmi lottery conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The ticket price is ₹50, and the draw features multiple prize categories, including a substantial first prize.

The first prize is Rs 1 crore, while the second-prize winner will receive Rs 30 lakh. The third prize is Rs 5 lakh. The lottery also has several lower-tier prizes, including Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100. A consolation prize of Rs 5,000 is also provided for eligible tickets in the first-prize category.

The previous Dhanalekshmi draw, DL-68, was held on September 9, 2026. The first-prize number in that draw was DO 546236, according to the available results archive.

For DL-69, ticket holders will have to wait until the official draw is conducted before checking their numbers. Once the results are announced, the winning numbers for each prize category can be checked against the ticket. The official results should also be verified through the Kerala State Lotteries Department's published results or government gazette.

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live: The Dhanalekshmi DL-69 results are yet to be announced. Keep checking this page for the latest updates and winning numbers after the 3 PM draw.