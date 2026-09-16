Rosemary Tea Hair Rinse:

Rosemary acts as a magic cure for severe hair fall, even though it is not a regular tea leaf.

Benefits: It boosts blood circulation in the roots and triggers hair regrowth.

How to make: You just boil one or two spoons of fresh or dried rosemary leaves in two cups of water for five to ten minutes. You strain the cool water and apply it till the hair ends.

Chamomile Tea Hair Rinse:

Chamomile tea works as a great natural conditioner.

Benefits: It makes your hair soft and adds a natural golden shine. You can use it for scalp health and deep conditioning.

How to use?

You must wash your hair with regular shampoo first. You let the tea decoction cool down completely. You then pour the cool tea water on your head as a final rinse. You massage the roots for two to three minutes. You do not need to wash it again with plain water. You just dry your hair gently with a towel.

You will get thick and healthy hair naturally if you follow these simple tips regularly!