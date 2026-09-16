Herbal Tea Rinses For Hair Fall: Natural Ways To Boost Growth And Add Shine
Are you dealing with heavy hair fall? You might be spending a lot on expensive shampoos and oils. You can actually stop hair fall using just simple tea water at home.
Hair Care
Pollution, stress, and chemical shampoos cause heavy hair fall and oily scalps these days. You do not need expensive hair serums and salon treatments. Natural tea leaves from your kitchen give amazing results.
You can easily make a hair rinse at home using tea leaves. These leaves pack rich antioxidants and nutrients. They strengthen your hair roots and boost healthy hair growth. You can use leftover morning tea decoction or fresh tea leaves to get these benefits.
గ్రీన్ టీ హెయిర్ రిన్స్ :
Green Tea Hair Rinse:
Green tea contains rich antioxidants and catechin extracts.
Benefits: It protects your hair proteins from harmful UV rays. You can use a green tea rinse to boost hair growth and keep your scalp healthy.
Black Tea Hair Rinse:
Black tea packs high caffeine and polyphenols.
Benefits: It works wonders for people with oily scalps. The rinse cleans your roots and gives a fresh feel. Black tea also adds a natural dark tint to black hair.
3. రోజ్మేరీ టీ హెయిర్ రిన్స్ :
Rosemary Tea Hair Rinse:
Rosemary acts as a magic cure for severe hair fall, even though it is not a regular tea leaf.
Benefits: It boosts blood circulation in the roots and triggers hair regrowth.
How to make: You just boil one or two spoons of fresh or dried rosemary leaves in two cups of water for five to ten minutes. You strain the cool water and apply it till the hair ends.
Chamomile Tea Hair Rinse:
Chamomile tea works as a great natural conditioner.
Benefits: It makes your hair soft and adds a natural golden shine. You can use it for scalp health and deep conditioning.
How to use?
You must wash your hair with regular shampoo first. You let the tea decoction cool down completely. You then pour the cool tea water on your head as a final rinse. You massage the roots for two to three minutes. You do not need to wash it again with plain water. You just dry your hair gently with a towel.
You will get thick and healthy hair naturally if you follow these simple tips regularly!
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