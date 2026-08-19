You can also check the colour of the cinnamon. Ceylon cinnamon usually has a soft, light brown shade. The other variety might look darker, with a reddish-brown tint. But don't rely only on colour to decide. The drying and storage process can change the colour of the spice. So, you should always check the colour along with its thickness, layers, and smell.

Another good test is to try breaking it. Ceylon cinnamon is brittle and snaps easily. The other type is much tougher and you'll need more force to break it.

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