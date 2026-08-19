Is your main door affecting your home’s Vastu? Discover common entrance mistakes related to direction, clutter, lighting and placement, along with simple Vastu tips for creating a welcoming and positive home environment.

Home Entrance Vastu Tips: Your home's main door is like a gateway. It's where all the good and bad energy comes in. That's why, in the old days, the 'choukath' or the door threshold was a big deal. But now, this tradition is slowly disappearing, even in villages. Let's find out why the threshold is so important and what things you should never keep near your entrance, according to Vastu.

Why is the threshold so important?

In Vastu Shastra, the main door's threshold is given a lot of importance. It's believed that a threshold of the right height, with clean and balanced surroundings, helps keep peace and happiness in the house. Basically, it acts like a barrier, stopping negative energy from getting inside. This is the reason almost every old house had one.

Why does the main door's height matter?

Vastu experts say it's a good sign if your main door is slightly higher than the road level. If the main door is below the road, it can create a Vastu 'dosh' or defect. This can mess with the mental and physical well-being of the family members.

5 things you should not keep near your house

Don't plant thorny plants: According to Vastu, planting thorny plants right in front of your main door is a bad idea. It's believed this can lead to more tension, arguments, and fights in the family. If you have such plants, it's best to move them. Avoid plants with milky sap: Vastu also advises against planting trees that release a white, milky sap when cut. These are believed to cause family disputes and financial problems. It's better to just remove such plants. Don't keep piles of stones: Leaving a pile of stones or garbage in front of your house for a long time is considered inauspicious in Vastu. This is said to create obstacles in your work and slow down your progress. Place your dustbin correctly: As per Vastu, keeping the dustbin right in front of the main door is a big no-no. It's believed to create a negative atmosphere in the house. So, make sure your dustbin is clean and kept in the right spot, away from the entrance. Large trees: Vastu says that having a very tall and dense tree right in front of the house is not a good thing. It can block sunlight and stop positive energy from flowing into your home. If you're someone who believes in Vastu principles, keeping these things in mind when building your house could be really helpful.

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