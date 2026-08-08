Want a Bushy Curry Leaf Plant? Try This Easy Kitchen Hack for Healthier Growth
Is your curry leaf or kadi patta plant losing leaves, turning yellow or refusing to grow? Try this simple kitchen gardening hack and learn easy care tips to encourage healthier, greener and bushier growth.
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This ingredient is found right in your home
Curry leaves don't just add flavour to food; they're great for health too. Many people love growing them on their balcony or in a small garden. But often, the plant doesn't grow well, leaves turn yellow, or it just looks weak. Instead of buying costly fertilisers, just use one simple thing from your kitchen.
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What is that magic ingredient?
So what's the magic ingredient? It's 'sour buttermilk' or 'khatta chhaas'. Yes, leftover sour buttermilk or curd water is like a super-tonic for your curry leaf plant. It has natural nitrogen and good bacteria. This makes the soil more fertile, strengthens the roots, and helps the plant grow green and lush.
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Method of use
Take buttermilk that is 2-3 days old and properly sour. The more sour it is, the better. Mix one glass of this sour buttermilk with at least 8 to 10 glasses of plain water to make it thin. Pour this mixture into the soil at the base of the plant. You can also lightly spray it on the leaves. Do this only once or twice a month; no need to do it daily.
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Other tips for plant care
Sunlight: Your curry leaf plant needs at least 5-6 hours of direct sunlight every day. Less sunlight will slow down its growth. Water: Only water the plant when the top 1-2 inches of the soil feel dry. Too much water can make the roots rot.
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Pruning
If you want the plant to grow bushy, you must keep trimming the long branches at the top. This encourages new shoots to grow, making the plant look full and dense.
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Large pot
It's a good idea to move the plant from a small pot to a bigger one as it grows. After using this buttermilk trick, you will notice new shoots in 7-10 days. In about 15-20 days, your plant will look much greener and bushier than before.
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