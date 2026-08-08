3 6 Image Credit : AI Image

Method of use

Take buttermilk that is 2-3 days old and properly sour. The more sour it is, the better. Mix one glass of this sour buttermilk with at least 8 to 10 glasses of plain water to make it thin. Pour this mixture into the soil at the base of the plant. You can also lightly spray it on the leaves. Do this only once or twice a month; no need to do it daily.