No matter how many burners your stove has, you must follow the rules below to get the blessings of Agni Dev and welcome Goddess Lakshmi into your home:

Correct Direction (South-East): Always place the gas stove in the South-East (Agneya) corner of the kitchen. This direction is for fire and improves your financial situation.

Always place the gas stove in the South-East (Agneya) corner of the kitchen. This direction is for fire and improves your financial situation. Face East While Cooking: The person cooking should always face East. This boosts the family's health and brings peace to the home.

The person cooking should always face East. This boosts the family's health and brings peace to the home. Never Place the Stove in the North-East: The North-East (Ishaan) corner is for the water element. Placing a stove here causes serious Vastu doshas, financial loss, and family fights.

The North-East (Ishaan) corner is for the water element. Placing a stove here causes serious Vastu doshas, financial loss, and family fights. Sink and Stove Should Not Be Side-by-Side: Water and fire are opposing elements. Make sure your sink and stove are not right next to each other. Keep some distance to avoid disagreements among family members.

So, don't worry if you have a 3-burner stove. The number isn't important; its placement and how you use it is.

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