Why do some people appear unaffected after touching a live wire? Discover how current, voltage, body resistance, contact conditions and the path of electricity through the body influence electric shock risk.

We often hear tragic news about people getting electrocuted, especially during the monsoon, after accidentally touching or stepping on a live wire. But then, you also see these viral videos of 'Electric Men' who can touch live wires and feel absolutely nothing. People call them miracle workers or say they have superpowers. But in the world of science, this is no miracle. According to scientists, the reason some people don't feel electric shocks, or feel them very rarely, is all down to simple biology and physics.

So, why do some people not get a shock?

Basically, your chances of getting an electric shock depend on how well your skin can block the flow of electricity. In scientific terms, this is called 'resistance'. People who have very dry, thick, and calloused skin naturally have a high level of resistance. Electricity just can't pass through their body easily. On the other hand, people with thin skin or sweaty, damp skin will feel a shock much faster and more intensely.

Our bodies are made of about 60-70% water and salt, which are excellent conductors of electricity. However, every person's body is unique. Some people naturally have less moisture in their bodies, and their hands don't sweat much. This lack of sweat and moisture acts as a barrier, preventing electricity from travelling easily through the body. As a result, they might feel a very weak shock or no shock at all compared to an average person.

High Voltage vs. Low Current

Most people assume that high voltage is what's deadly, but science tells us it's actually the amount of 'current' that kills. A wire can have a very high voltage, but if the current flowing through it is very low, it won't be enough to harm a person's nerves or heart. Often, the wires that stunt performers touch are set up to have a current that is at a very safe, low level.

Nerve Sensitivity

When we get an electric shock, our brain instantly sends a signal to our muscles to contract—this is the 'jolt' we feel. However, in some rare cases, a person's nervous system or nerves are just not that sensitive to electricity. Because of this, their body might not even register a mild electric shock, or it might process the sensation much later.

So, while some people can withstand an electric shock due to their body's high resistance, remember that playing with electricity is extremely dangerous and can be fatal.

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