Location: Canacona, South Goa

Ideal Time: 9:30 AM–5:30 PM

Cabo de Rama provides both history with fort walls along with coastal picturesque views of the Arabian Sea. It offers an ideal location for taking pictures due to its location on cliffs. Also mentioned by Goa Tourism.

All the above-mentioned places prove that the most picturesque photos in Goa are not just about its beaches.

Also read: Indian Monsoon Holiday! Munnar to Cherrapunji: 10 Destinations Perfect for Rainy Getaway