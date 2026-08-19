Goa Travel Guide: 5 Picture-Perfect Places That Deserve to be on Your Instagram Feed
Discover five of Goa’s most Instagrammable spots beyond the usual beaches, including Chorao Island, Fontainhas, Corjuem Fort, Cabo de Rama and Butterfly Beach, with locations and ideal visiting times.
5 Picture-Perfect Places That Deserve to be on Your Instagram Feed
While Goa is renowned for its beaches and nightlife, some of the most picturesque spots in the state are off the beaten track. Featuring beautiful heritage lanes, serene islands, hilltop fortresses, and secret beaches, these five destinations provide a completely new visual perspective on Goa. Here are the top places in Goa that you should consider visiting along with the best time and reasons.
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Butterfly Beach - A Place for a More Private Beach Experience
Location: Devalkajjan, South Goa
Ideal time: Early morning or late afternoon
Butterfly Beach is a peaceful coast, away from the bustling parts of Goa. Its rounded coastlines, rocky spots, and greens all around make good photographic settings. For beach visits, according to Goa Tourism, the beaches are open from 7 am until sunset.
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Corjuem Fort – For Photography in Historical Sites
Location: Corjuem, Aldona, North Goa
Ideal Time: 9 AM–5 PM
With greenery around, Corjuem Fort is a small historical fort and gives an impressive site for taking pictures. The elevation of the fort, along with the old laterite walls, makes great frames especially during soft lighting early mornings or late afternoons. The present visiting timings are 9 AM to 5 PM.
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Chorao Island – Ideal for Picturesque Green Sceneries
Location: Madel, North Goa, beside the Mandovi River
Ideal time: Early mornings or evenings
Chorao Island provides a calmer experience of Goa with natural greenery, lanes, villages, heritage architecture, and water bodies. As Goa Tourism mentions, Chorao Island is known for having the Dr Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary.
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Fontainhas, Panjim – For Colourful Heritage Photography
Location: Panaji, Goa
Ideal Time: 7–10 AM or 4–6 PM
The vibrant streets of Fontainhas give you a totally new look in your Goa photography feed. The heritage buildings of Fontainhas along with their balcony and narrow streets give character to the place and offer many possibilities for street photography. The Panjim trail offered by Goa Tourism includes the heritage area of Fontainhas.
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Cabo de Rama – For Coastal Picturesque Views
Location: Canacona, South Goa
Ideal Time: 9:30 AM–5:30 PM
Cabo de Rama provides both history with fort walls along with coastal picturesque views of the Arabian Sea. It offers an ideal location for taking pictures due to its location on cliffs. Also mentioned by Goa Tourism.
All the above-mentioned places prove that the most picturesque photos in Goa are not just about its beaches.
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