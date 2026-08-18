Goa Monsoon Travel Guide: 10 Most Photogenic Places to Capture Beauty of Rainy Season
Discover the best monsoon photography spots in Goa, from powerful Dudhsagar Falls and misty Chorla Ghat to colourful Fontainhas, peaceful islands and rain-fed Arvalem Falls.
Monsoon Goa
The monsoon season transforms the visuals of Goa completely. During the months of June to September, the monsoons make the forests of Goa greener, make waterfalls appear majestic and transform the old neighborhoods into more atmospheric places to be photographed.
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1. Dudhsagar Falls – The Monsoon Waterfall Spectacle of Goa
This waterfall in the Western Ghats, inside the Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary, is the most dramatic place to be photographed in the monsoon. The combination of forest, mist and cascading water provide many great opportunities to compose wide landscapes. But one needs to keep in mind that the area may be closed due to weather conditions or safety reasons.
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2. Arvalem Waterfalls
Yet another landscape which makes for a great combination is Arvalem Waterfalls, where you can see a waterfall and history around you. Goa Tourism suggests visiting the fall when it flows fully after the monsoon.
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3. Fontainhas, Panaji
If you need a change of pace from photographing waterfalls and forest, there is no better place than Fontainhas in Panaji. Known as the Latin Quarter because of its colorful buildings in Portuguese architecture style, the narrow alleys and atmosphere make for excellent photo opportunities in the rain.
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4. Divar Island
Not only are mainland landscapes good for photography. There are island landscapes which provide similar advantages. For example, Divar Island has green countryside, village roads, old villages and even river view, whereas Chorao Island is known for its mangroves and Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary. These landscapes are great for contemplative photography, especially when the landscape is fresh after rainfall.
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5. Chorla Ghat
For the more adventurous, Chorla Ghat provides an adventurous monsoon landscape, including forest-covered hills, roads and waterfalls. The mist that moves across the landscape will help you capture stunning images, especially if you are doing wide-angle photography. You will find enough nature and macro-photography opportunities in the surrounding areas.
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6. Mayem Lake
Located in North Goa, Mayem Lake provides an idyllic monsoon getaway amidst a serene environment with verdant surroundings and rolling hills. The monsoon clouds, placid water, and rejuvenated vegetation make for a beautiful backdrop for nature and landscape photography in Goa.
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7. Reis Magos Fort
The historical fort located above the Mandovi River allows for taking shots of both the architecture and the landscape. Overcast sky during the monsoon makes it possible to diversify your shots.
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8. Tambdi Surla
Situated among the forests of the Western Ghats, Tambdi Surla is a picturesque destination that features both natural landscapes and historical Mahadev Temple. The temple was built in the Kadamba era and gives the photo session an opportunity to work with heritage.
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9. Cabo de Rama Fort
Located at the end point of the southern coastline of Goa, Cabo de Rama opens the view on the Arabian Sea. The clouds of rain, green environment and rugged coast attract photographers here.
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Palolem Beach
The beach becomes somewhat melancholic during the rainy season when the cloudy skies, waves, and abundant vegetation create the atmosphere.
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Photography Advice
Bring along some protection for your camera from weather, use microfiber cloth for wiping off rain droplets and focus not only on taking the usual wide shot.
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