This waterfall in the Western Ghats, inside the Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary, is the most dramatic place to be photographed in the monsoon. The combination of forest, mist and cascading water provide many great opportunities to compose wide landscapes. But one needs to keep in mind that the area may be closed due to weather conditions or safety reasons.

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