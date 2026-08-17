Wondering what comes in a traditional Goan fish thali? From xit-kodi and fried fish to kismur, vegetable sides and sol kadhi, discover the dishes that bring Goa’s coastal food culture together.

A Goan fish thali is a small feast in one steel plate. Rice, red fish curry, fried fish, and some smaller servings surround each other. However, for an outsider, it is not always clear what each of those is about and what should be tried first.

It cannot be simply “fish and rice”. Traditional Goan fish thali combines different tastes and textures based on seafood. Although the combination may vary depending on where you get your thali, there are still some ingredients that always appear.

Rice and Fish Curry: The Basic Combination

The key ingredients of any fish thali are rice and fish curry (xit-kodi in Konkani). Rice and fish curry are staples in Goan cuisine. Coconut-based fish curry includes spices and souring agents such as kokum. The main types of fish used are mackerel, kingfish and prawns. Spicy fish curry needs soft rice in order to stand out.

Crispy Fried Fish

Next up is the component that most seafood lovers are thrilled about, which is fried fish. Rava-fried fish is especially characteristic of the Goan seafood platter. The crispy exterior acts as a pleasant counterpoint to the soft rice and the curry served. This is one of the most good part of Goan fish thali.

Kismur Is the Little Dish You Must Not Miss

Another dry dish made from coconut and seafood is the kismur or kismoor. It is a traditional side dish which can be made with dried shrimps and different kinds of dried fish. It adds to the plate some crunch, coconut flavor and seafood taste.

Vegetables and Pickle Round off the Platter

A fish thali in Goa can also have one or several vegetable dishes, salads or pickles or even papad. Some fish thalis have just a vegetable bhaji, and others have a different seafood dish too.

Sol Kadhi: The Tangy Ending

And finally, we have sol kadhi, made with kokum and often served along with coconut milk. With its unique tangy flavor, sol kadhi becomes a contrasting element compared to the heavy curry and fish preparations. Xit-kodi and sol kadhi are mentioned among the other components by Goa Tourism, while thalis of Goa often contain the latter.

Also read: From Fish Curry to Bebinca: 5 Traditional Goan Dishes That Define Goa's Rich Food Culture

What Makes a Goan Fish Thali Goan?

The point that makes Goan fish thali unique does not lie in the variety of components but rather in their interplay. There is a balance between rice and the curry, between fried fish and crispy bits of kismur, vegetables, and sol kadhi.

Thus, while having a Goan fish thali, one should definitely take time to distinguish all small bowls and sides, since all of them tell a big story about Goa's coastal cuisine.

Also read: 5 Goa Bakeries That Deserve To Be on Your Bucket List: Croissants, Pastries & More