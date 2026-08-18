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Indian Monsoon Holiday! Munnar to Cherrapunji: 10 Destinations Perfect for Rainy Getaway
Planning an Indian monsoon holiday? Discover 10 beautiful destinations where rain brings lush hills, waterfalls, misty landscapes and refreshing scenery, from Munnar and Coorg to Meghalaya and Rajasthan.
India Monsoon Holiday
Monsoon brings a change in appearance as well as the ambiance in India. Waterfalls are filled with more water; hills are greener; lakes shine through clouds; there are several other places which look very refreshing in monsoon time. From the misty hills of Western Ghats to rain-fed sceneries of Meghalaya, monsoon brings many opportunities for traveling. Below are 10 places to visit in India in monsoon time:
1. Munnar, Kerala
The tea plantation, rolling hills and misty scenery of Munnar make it one of the places that looks amazing during monsoons. This place has hill stations as one of the places to experience the beauty of monsoon scenery.
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2. Coorg, Karnataka
With coffee plantations, forests and waterfalls, Coorg looks like a lush place in the rainy season. Coorg is recommended for visiting in monsoon season.
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3. Cherrapunji, Meghalaya
For tourists who want to see an amazing rain landscape, then Cherrapunji is the right destination. With waterfalls, green valleys and experience of living root bridges, Meghalaya makes an excellent choice in the rainy season.
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4. Lonavala, Maharashtra
Lonavala is one of the favorite monsoon destinations near Mumbai and Pune. The hilly region with its waterfalls and vantage points become even more attractive during the rains when the landscape turns green.
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5. Goa
Goa also becomes green during the months of June to September. Other than being a beach destination, monsoon transforms it into an attractive green destination with rivers and landscapes in the whole state.
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6. Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand
Valley of Flowers is a place that attracts people during the flowering season which falls under the monsoon period. This Himalayan destination is known for its Alpine flora.
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7. Wayanad, Kerala
The combination of hills and forests with waterfalls and plantation makes Wayanad a wonderful place during monsoon. Another destination in Kerala worth visiting during monsoon.
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8. Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra
This is also a popular destination due to the presence of valleys, waterfalls and views with lots of greenery all around.
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9. Udaipur, Rajasthan
The monsoons lend a distinct flavor to the city of Udaipur where lakes and ancient architecture provide a scenic backdrop. The rains could make the views of the lakes of Udaipur very romantic.
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10. Shillong, Meghalaya
The hills, clouds, and waterfalls of Shillong make it one of the most unforgettable monsoon destinations of India. Shillong is known for its romantic environment and natural waterfalls in monsoon.
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