Planning your first Goa trip? Discover five practical things to know about beaches, transport, weather, locations and local culture before visiting Goa for a smoother and more enjoyable holiday.

Goa is known to be a fun place full of beaches, entertainment, and sunshine. However, your visit to Goa will be much easier once you learn some useful tips prior to your arrival. Whether you need information on choosing an appropriate area or getting familiar with the transportation and the weather conditions, these easy tips will let you enjoy the country without any unpleasant surprises.

1. Goa Is Not Just About Beaches

First-time visitors usually mistake about planning their whole trip only to visit beaches. Goa offers a lot more, including heritage influenced by the Portuguese, old churches, markets, river landscapes, villages, and nature. North Goa is more about a bustling atmosphere, parties and nightlife whereas South Goa is usually associated with a relaxing, leisure and peaceful holiday time. Select your area according to the type of your vacation.

2. Rented Vehicles May Prove Helpful at Times

Since Goa covers an extensive geographical area, places of interest here may not be in close proximity with each other. Taking a taxi or auto will cost you a lot at the end of your vacation. Depending on your itinerary, having access to a scooter, motorcycle or a car can help you out. Always keep all the necessary documents with you, observe traffic regulations and wear a helmet. However, if you are not confident about using them, you may still consider taxis. And always remember to click picture of the rented scooter before taking it.

3. Weather Conditions May Force You To Revise Your Plans

It cannot be denied that weather conditions of Goa are more important for tourists than they are thought to be. Although monsoon brings rain, beautiful landscapes and greenery, you may have to plan your itinerary keeping this fact in mind. Spending hot days under sun in afternoons could prove to be exhausting. Unexpected weather change might also occur. So, always bring umbrella, raincoat, sunscreen, first aid kit, when you travel outside and keep all emergency contacts handy.

4. Each Area Of Goa Has its Own Unique Charm

Selecting accommodation simply because of its affordability or proximity to a single point of interest can backfire. Nightlife hotspot areas might not be suitable for travelers who seek tranquility, while tranquil areas might need more effort to travel to entertainment hotspots. Conduct some background research on the area beforehand. If you want a peaceful stay then it is better to book a place near some quite beach.

5. Understand Local Culture and Regulations

Despite being an open tourist destination for all India and foreign tourists, Goa still has some communities of people who have their cultural backgrounds and rules to follow. Respect the dress code when visiting any religious sites and avoid littering and violating any limitations regarding the use of beaches. Always carry some cash in hand and don't forget to try the local food to learn more about Goa's culture and tradition, plus it will save a lot on your budget.

Conclusion

The visit to Goa is much more convenient when a person sees past the instagram bubble. Proper preparation regarding the location, transport, weather, emergencies and other aspects allows the new visitor to avoid unnecessary complications and focus on the attraction of this destination.