A money plant looks great and even purifies the air. Vastu experts also say it's lucky! But many people complain their plant just grows into a single, long, thin vine. If you want a pot full of lush, green leaves, just try this simple 'desi' trick that expert gardeners swear by.First, find a long vine on your plant that has very few leaves or looks old. Snip this vine off from the main plant. Then, pull off any remaining old leaves so you are left with just the bare stem.