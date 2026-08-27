Gardening Tips: Your Money Plant Growing Thin? This Trick Will Make It Bushy in Weeks
Is your money plant looking a bit sad and thin? Don't worry! We've got a super simple trick that gardeners use to make it grow thick, green, and bushy. Here's the full guide.
Step 1: Choose the right vine
A money plant looks great and even purifies the air. Vastu experts also say it's lucky! But many people complain their plant just grows into a single, long, thin vine. If you want a pot full of lush, green leaves, just try this simple 'desi' trick that expert gardeners swear by.First, find a long vine on your plant that has very few leaves or looks old. Snip this vine off from the main plant. Then, pull off any remaining old leaves so you are left with just the bare stem.
Step 2: Prepare the node cuttings
Step 3: What should the soil mix be like?
Step 4: Pot preparation
Step 5: Planting method
Step 6: Maintenance and sunlight
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