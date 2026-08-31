Yash’s Toxic has crossed Rs 285 crore worldwide in just five days, but its daily box office collection continues to decline. Here’s how much the action drama earned on Day 5.

Yash’s much-awaited film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups opened to a record-breaking response at the box office, but its collection trend has taken a different turn over the following days. While the film has crossed Rs 200 crore net in India and Rs 285 crore worldwide, its daily earnings have continued to decline since its massive opening day.

How Much Did Toxic Earn on Day 5?

According to Sacnilk, Toxic collected Rs 23 crore net in India on its fifth day, Sunday. This was lower than its Day 4 collection of Rs 25.15 crore. With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 214.10 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 255.95 crore.

On Sunday, the film recorded an overall theatre occupancy of 29.97 percent and was screened across 16,220 shows nationwide.

Hindi Version Leads the Day 5 Collection

The Hindi version remained the biggest contributor to the film’s Day 5 earnings, collecting Rs 14.50 crore net with 24 percent occupancy. The Kannada version earned Rs 6.40 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 1.40 crore. The Tamil version collected Rs 60 lakh, while the Malayalam version contributed Rs 10 lakh.

Collections Continue to Fall After Record Opening

Toxic began its box-office journey with a massive Rs 101.10 crore net opening. However, collections dropped sharply to Rs 37.65 crore on Day 2. The film then earned Rs 27.20 crore on Friday, Rs 25.15 crore on Saturday and Rs 23 crore on Sunday.

Overseas, the film earned Rs 2 crore gross on Day 5, taking its total overseas collection to Rs 29.25 crore. Combined with India’s Rs 255.95 crore gross, Toxic has now earned Rs 285.20 crore worldwide.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi and Akshay Oberoi in key roles.