A massive 10-foot king cobra was spotted on a compound wall in Karwar, Karnataka. Forest officials reached the spot and carried out a dramatic rescue operation to safely secure the snake.

When you think of Karwar, you imagine beautiful beaches and thick, green forests. But what happens when a 'king' from that very forest—a massive King Cobra—decides to pay the town a visit? That's exactly what happened in Karwar's Mallapura, and it was a seriously heart-stopping moment.

A huge 10-foot King Cobra was spotted right on top of a compound wall, causing a huge scare among residents. Forest Department staff had to come and catch it in a very dramatic, almost movie-like operation.

King Cobra Appears on a Compound Wall

The incident took place on Thursday evening in Kurnipete, near Mallapura in Karwar taluk. A house in a busy public area suddenly had an unwelcome visitor: a 10-foot-long King Cobra, just chilling on its compound wall. Now, people get scared even seeing a regular snake. So when they saw the 'king of snakes' itself, the entire neighbourhood went into a full-blown panic. As word spread, hundreds of people gathered to catch a glimpse of the massive reptile.

Locals immediately called the Forest Department. Wasting no time, staff members Bilal Sheikh and Rayappa rushed to the spot. By then, the King Cobra was trying to climb down from the wall. Even with a huge crowd watching, Bilal and Rayappa started the rescue operation with a lot of calm and courage.

The King Cobra is Finally Boxed

The snake tried to attack the officials, but they weren't scared. Using their special snake-catching tools, they skillfully managed to capture it. Everyone in the crowd was holding their breath as they watched the tense rescue. Finally, when the nearly 10-foot-long snake was safely put into a plastic container, everyone let out a huge sigh of relief.

The Forest Department team then took the captured King Cobra far away from the residential area and released it safely into a dense forest. People on the scene couldn't stop praising Bilal Sheikh and Rayappa for their bravery and quick thinking.