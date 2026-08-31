Worried About WhatsApp Chat Leaks? Turn On These 3 Privacy Settings Right Now
Worried about your WhatsApp chats and privacy? Check these three important settings that can add extra protection to your account, messages and personal information.
Three must-have privacy features
We share everything on WhatsApp—personal photos, videos, and even bank details. While WhatsApp has end-to-end encryption, you can boost your privacy by activating three key features: Chat Lock, Two-Step Verification, and End-to-End Encrypted Backup.
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Lock your private chats
First, turn on the Chat Lock feature. This is perfect for when friends or family borrow your phone. They can't read your locked chats, which are hidden in a special folder. To activate it, just open a chat, tap the person's profile or 'Chat Info', and select 'Chat Lock'.
Also, enable Two-Step Verification under Settings > Account for an extra layer of security with a six-digit PIN.
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Secure your chat backups
Don't forget to protect your chat backups on Google Drive or iCloud. You can do this by turning on 'End-to-End Encrypted Backup' in Settings > Chats > Chat Backup. You'll need to set a password or a 64-digit encryption key.
Remember, these settings work best with a strong phone screen lock. Always keep your WhatsApp updated and run a Privacy Checkup.
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