First, turn on the Chat Lock feature. This is perfect for when friends or family borrow your phone. They can't read your locked chats, which are hidden in a special folder. To activate it, just open a chat, tap the person's profile or 'Chat Info', and select 'Chat Lock'.

Also, enable Two-Step Verification under Settings > Account for an extra layer of security with a six-digit PIN.

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