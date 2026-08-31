Bengaluru Traffic Police have introduced new vehicle restrictions on five major flyovers to improve road safety and ease congestion. Bikes, auto-rickshaws and goods vehicles face complete or time-based bans on select flyovers.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have introduced new traffic restrictions on some of the city's busiest flyovers in a bid to improve road safety, reduce accidents and ease congestion during peak hours. The new regulations target specific categories of vehicles on five major flyovers, with two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws facing complete bans on select routes, while goods vehicles will be subject to time-based restrictions on others. The measures have been introduced to ensure smoother traffic movement and improve safety for motorists and other road users.

The restrictions will apply to the KR Market BGS Flyover, Peenya Flyover, Electronic City Flyover, Ragigudda Double Decker Flyover and Airport Flyover. The traffic police have urged motorists and commercial vehicle operators to strictly follow the new rules and avoid using the restricted flyovers with prohibited vehicles.

Which Flyovers Are Affected And Which Vehicles Are Banned?

1. KR Market BGS Flyover

Heavy goods vehicles have been completely banned from using the KR Market BGS Flyover throughout the day.

All types of goods vehicles, including goods autos, will also not be allowed on the flyover during peak hours, from 7 AM to 11 AM and 4 PM to 10 PM.

The new restrictions came into effect on September 4.

2. Peenya Flyover

Passenger auto-rickshaws and goods autos have been completely banned from using the Peenya Flyover.

Heavy and medium goods vehicles will also face restrictions during peak hours. They will not be allowed on the flyover between 7 AM and 11 AM and 4 PM and 10 PM.

3. Electronic City Flyover

Two-wheelers, including bikes, have been completely banned from using the Electronic City Flyover.

Passenger auto-rickshaws and three-wheeler goods autos are also prohibited from using the flyover. In addition, all goods vehicles will be banned between 6 AM and 10 PM.

The new restrictions on the Electronic City Flyover will come into effect from September 11.

4. Ragigudda Double Decker Flyover

Heavy goods vehicles have been completely banned from using the Ragigudda Double Decker Flyover.

The restriction is aimed at improving traffic movement and safety on the busy flyover.

5. Airport Flyover

Bikes and auto-rickshaws have been completely banned from using the Airport Flyover.

All goods vehicles will also be prohibited from using the flyover between 6 AM and 10 PM.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have advised motorists and commercial vehicle operators to take note of the restrictions and plan their routes accordingly. Violations of the new rules could lead to enforcement action by the traffic police.