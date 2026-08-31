Chanel’s barefoot chappal has sparked an online debate, with netizens questioning its high price. The unusual luxury footwear has grabbed attention and triggered mixed reactions across social media.

The fashion world is always full of surprises, but Chanel's latest launch has really got people talking. The luxury brand introduced a 'barefoot' or 'half' chappal at a recent fashion show. It's a strange design that only covers the heel, leaving your toes and the front of your foot completely bare.

Models walked the ramp wearing these sandals during Fashion Week, and everyone was curious. But now, the price is out, and it's causing a storm on social media.

Barefoot Sandal for ₹2.7 Lakh!

Chanel is one of the biggest luxury brands in the world, so everyone expects their products to be expensive. But the price of these 'barefoot' sandals has left many speechless. The chappal, which barely covers half the foot, costs a massive ₹2.7 lakh.

'Is This Even Necessary?'

As you can imagine, people on the internet have a lot to say. The main question everyone is asking is: 'Is this even necessary?'

People are pointing out that while expensive footwear isn't new, paying ₹2.7 lakh for something that's basically half a chappal seems ridiculous. Some are joking, "Where would you even wear this? It's better to just walk barefoot for free!"

The Logic Behind Luxury Products

But for luxury brands like Chanel, it's not just about practicality. These brands often launch products with unique designs and concepts to stand out. The high price includes top-notch quality, the brand's value, and of course, the status that comes with owning a Chanel product.

In the fashion world, this bold and unconventional design is actually being praised for its creativity and courage. Fashion experts are impressed with the brand's ability to come up with such an unimaginable design.