Looking for a peaceful picnic in Goa? Discover scenic spots like Mayem Lake and Bambolim Beach, perfect for families, friends and couples seeking a relaxed day away from the crowds.

Apart from being known for its beaches, nightlife, and bustling tourist attractions, Goa is also home to a number of serene places where you can have a peaceful and pleasant experience by spending some relaxed time in the natural environment. For all those looking forward to having a picnic with their loved ones, these places come with a variety of options including lush greenery, water, cool shades, and open space.

Some of the best options to have an outdoor adventure include a lakeside picnic at Mayem, as well as a leisurely picnic on the beaches like that at Bambolim. Here are the top five picnicking locations in Goa to consider for your next outdoor experience.

1. Mayem Lake

The Mayem Lake located in the region of North Goa is one of the best places for having a picnic in Goa. As per Goa Tourism, the Mayem Lake is a famous place for having picnic among tourists. This location comes with garden areas near the lake which can easily accommodate groups of people.

2. Bambolim Beach

For those who find peace in sand and sea and enjoy an ambience that is quiet, a visit to Bambolim Beach might be considered. It is a comparatively less visited beach and is recommended for having a picnic by the beach. It would be suitable for couples and small groups who want to enjoy a quiet vacation at the seashore.

3. Salaulim Dam

For a serene picnic surrounded by nature and away from the crowd, one may consider visiting the Salaulim Dam in South Goa. This dam is a scenic picnic spot in Goa with a garden here where people can rest. Being surrounded by scenery, it is appropriate for leisure outings by families or friends.

4. Hollant Beach

Situated near Vasco da Gama, Hollant Beach presents yet another alternative for a peaceful seaside picnic. This beach is one of the best place for picnicking with a good sea view, and it has coconut groves that offer shade as well.

5. Arvalem Falls

For a picnic along with a bit of sightseeing, one may choose the Arvalem Falls located in the vicinity of Sanquelim. As per Goa Tourism, the waterfalls are listed as an ideal picnic spot and also have a government-run park in its proximity. The area becomes very picturesque during monsoons as there would be a full-flowing waterfall at that time.

Whether it’s a family outing, a friend gathering, or a date in the open air, the above-given places will give you a totally different way of experiencing Goa beyond the regular tourist places. Just remember to check the conditions before planning to visit, especially in case of heavy monsoon rains.