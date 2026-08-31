Gardening Tips: 5 Home-Grown Monsoon Flowers Ideal for Relaxing Self-Care Ritual
Want to use your home-grown flowers for self-care? We've got you covered. Keep scrolling to learn more!
Of flowery benefits!
Who said flowers in your home garden are used only for making your garden look pretty? These simple and fresh flowers can be used for maximum benefits, especially for self-care. Keep scrolling to know more.
Jasmine
You can use the freshly plucked petals and pop them in hot water for a calming, aromatherapy-rich facial steam or a soothing evening tea.
Hibiscus
You can crush the colourful petals to create a nourishing, vitamin C-rich DIY hair mask. You can also brew dried petals into a tart, antioxidant-filled herbal tea.
Rain Lily
Now this is more of a visionary activity. Watching a carpet of pink, white, or yellow lilies pop up overnight acts as a visual mindfulness practice.
Balsam
The soft, colourful petals can float in a warm foot soak to create a visually soothing, spa-like experience at home.
Aparajita
Harvest the vivid blue flowers to brew a Blue Tea. Add a squeeze of lemon juice to watch the tea magically change colour from blue to purple.
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