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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rain In Coastal Districts
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A cyclonic circulation and low-pressure system are bringing heavy rain and strong winds to West Bengal and Kolkata. The weather office has issued an orange alert for very heavy showers in several South Bengal districts
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Image Credit : GEMINI
Impact of cyclonic circulation on West Bengal and Kolkata
A cyclonic circulation and a low-pressure system are causing this bad weather. On Monday, 31st August 2026, they will bring heavy rain and winds of 60-65 km/h to West Bengal and Kolkata. The system is currently over the northwest Bay of Bengal, near the West Bengal-North Odisha coast.
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Image Credit : GEMINI
Kolkata's weather and temperature
Kolkata's sky will stay mostly cloudy on Monday. The city will see spells of moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms all day. The maximum temperature will be around 31 degrees Celsius, and the minimum will be near 27 degrees.
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Image Credit : AI Generated
South Bengal's weather
Along with the rain, Kolkata can expect gusty winds blowing at 30 to 40 km/h. The low-pressure system in the northwest Bay of Bengal means South Bengal districts will get the heaviest rainfall on Monday.
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Image Credit : AI Generated
Heavy rain forecast:
The weather department has issued an orange alert for very heavy rainfall, between 7 and 20 cm. This warning is for East Medinipur, West Medinipur, and Jhargram districts.
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Gusty winds:
A heavy rain warning is also in place for Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, and South 24 Parganas. Purulia, Bankura, East Bardhaman, and Durgapur are also on alert. Strong winds of 60 to 65 km/h might hit coastal areas.
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Image Credit : gemini
North Bengal's weather
It's not just South Bengal; the monsoon is active in the north too. The forecast predicts heavy rain and thunderstorms for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, and Malda districts.
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Image Credit : gemini
Warning for fishermen
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has told fishermen not to go into the deep sea. This ban for the West Bengal and Odisha coasts is active until Monday, 31st August, because of rough seas and high wind speeds of 35-45 km/h, gusting up to 55 km/h.
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