With Apple's September event approaching, expectations are high for the iPhone 18 Pro series and a potential foldable model, with rumors pointing to a significant price hike in India. Rising memory and storage costs could push the iPhone 18 Pro's starting price to around Rs 1,39,900, while the rumored "iPhone Ultra" fold could cost over Rs 2 lakh.

With its annual launch event scheduled for September 9, Apple is getting ready for its next big hardware event. Expectations are rising for the iPhone 18 Pro series and possibly the company's first foldable iPhone, even though Apple has not officially confirmed the items that will take center stage.

If the new models show up as planned, pricing may be one of the main topics of discussion. According to reports, Apple may increase pricing for all of its high-end iPhone models, with the company's bill of materials being strained by rising memory and storage costs.

This might result in Indian consumers spending several thousand rupees more than they did for the previous generation. However, the numbers that are making the rounds before to Apple's announcement are not official and should be regarded as approximations until the firm releases the devices and their costs.

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max: Expected India price

According to current predictions, the iPhone 18 Pro would start at about Rs 1,39,900 in India. That would be about Rs 5,000 more than the Rs 1,34,900 launch price of the iPhone 17 Pro.

The cost might increase due to storage. The 256GB variant is estimated to cost around Rs 1,44,900. Estimates for the starting price of the bigger iPhone 18 Pro Max range from Rs 1,54,900 to Rs 1,59,900.

The possible increase coincides with a general increase in the cost of memory components. According to reports, the battle for memory chips is being driven by the demand from AI infrastructure, which has resulted in much higher DRAM and flash storage costs.

According to sources, Apple's DRAM cost per device is estimated to be around $145, up from $39 before, and flash storage prices might increase from $13 to $51. Some analysts predict that the larger iPhone 18 family will cost about 11% more, while other industry estimates indicate that Pro versions may see a significant price hike in the US.

The iPad Air and MacBook Air are among the goods for which Apple has previously made pricing adjustments in India, opening the door to more price changes. However, there is still no assurance that these increases in component costs would be immediately transferred to customers.

iPhone Ultra/Fold: Leaked Pricing

The most significant possible addition to the lineup is Apple's long-rumored foldable iPhone, which is anticipated to rank higher than the standard Pro versions if it is released this year.

According to reports, the handset may be marketed as a high-end iPhone Ultra, with an estimated starting price of between Rs 1,89,900 and Rs 2,09,900 in India. Although these numbers are still firmly in leak and estimate area, higher-storage setups may surpass Rs 2.3 lakh.