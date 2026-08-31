The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the results for the Bhagyathara BT-69 lottery draw held on August 31, 2026. Participants can now check the official winning numbers for various prize categories. Ticket holders are advised to carefully verify their numbers against the official results.

KeralaLottery Result Today, August 31, 2026: The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the results of the Bhagyathara BT-69 lottery draw held on Monday. Lottery participants who purchased Bhagyathara BT-69 tickets can now check the official results and verify their ticket numbers against the winning numbers.

Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-69 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – BM870013

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 - All other series with 870013

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 - BD481157

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 - BH206937

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 - 0008, 0220, 0849, 0925, 2705, 3685, 3716, 3992, 4906, 6503, 6618, 6676, 7175, 8030, 8276, 8360, 9368, 9375, 9455

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 - 0309, 0863, 1715, 7026, 8994, 9759

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 - 0137, 1578, 1849, 2102, 2206, 2250, 2722, 3333, 4705, 5395, 5510, 5649, 6232, 6449, 7029, 7137, 7292, 8592, 8696, 8747, 8780, 8807, 8838, 9541, 9768

7th Prize: Rs 500 – 0296, 0379, 0532, 0552, 0596, 0601, 0688, 0702, 0899, 1294, 1524, 1560, 1752, 1854, 1876, 2162, 2420, 2639, 2655, 2713, 2763, 3106, 3108, 3201, 3272, 3476, 3487, 3503, 3680, 3733, 3908, 4075, 4376, 4591, 4600, 4770, 4930, 5102, 5416, 5544, 5632, 5812, 5852, 5907, 5917, 5954, 6133, 6178, 6544, 6594, 6627, 6706, 6792, 6842, 7255, 7304, 7307, 7450, 7597, 7830, 7883, 7933, 8194, 8241, 8262, 8392, 8509, 8777, 8783, 8940, 8947, 9059, 9172, 9304, 9530, 9593

8th Prize: Rs 200 – 0091, 0136, 0219, 0282, 0336, 0367, 0408, 0431, 0531, 0577, 0628, 0845, 0896, 1091, 1235, 1296, 1323, 1336, 1337, 1668, 1731, 1946, 2070, 2083, 2125, 2137, 2155, 2288, 2526, 2696, 2714, 3051, 3202, 3204, 3345, 3398, 3444, 3497, 3587, 3780, 3820, 3939, 3977, 4189, 4199, 4408, 4454, 4467, 4657, 4746, 4935, 4950, 4996, 5085, 5194, 5211, 5400, 5439, 5482, 5801, 6152, 6162, 6370, 6501, 6581, 6590, 6692, 6938, 6975, 7067, 7359, 7406, 7535, 7708, 7981, 8087, 8193, 8209, 8249, 8713, 8726, 8759, 8774, 8819, 8946, 9178, 9229, 9492, 9512, 9570, 9655, 9938, 9980, 9998

9th Prize: Rs 100 - 0001, 0012, 0075, 0171, 0416, 0553, 0579, 0580, 0706, 0902, 0914, 1093, 1341, 1403, 1544, 1586, 1642, 1708, 1711, 1753, 1777, 1851, 1873, 2290, 2490, 2600, 2666, 2685, 2710, 2727, 2802, 2815, 2957, 3013, 3073, 3101, 3199, 3254, 3328, 3332, 3418, 3506, 3533, 3612, 3694, 3799, 3998, 4008, 4106, 4111, 4113, 4170, 4300, 4305, 4314, 4413, 4628, 4682, 4717, 4755, 4778, 4825, 4852, 5008, 5041, 5065, 5067, 5117, 5158, 5259, 5261, 5324, 5447, 5463, 5688, 5695, 5756, 5758, 5778, 5788, 5809, 5850, 5880, 5948, 5966, 6070, 6093, 6099, 6103, 6252, 6259, 6299, 6334, 6469, 6530, 6610, 6660, 6703, 6717, 6753, 6773, 6821, 6867, 6894, 7062, 7090, 7203, 7234, 7237, 7242, 7369, 7629, 7719, 7950, 7960, 8032, 8146, 8167, 8203, 8213, 8281, 8335, 8373, 8421, 8546, 8681, 8715, 8793, 8818, 8821, 8837, 8849, 8899, 9107, 9218, 9367, 9504, 9516, 9542, 9583, 9720, 9747, 9826, 9914

The Bhagyathara BT-69 draw was conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department as per the scheduled draw procedure. The results include winning numbers for different prize categories, offering participants a chance to check whether their tickets have secured a prize.

Also Read: Kerala Bhagyathara BT-69 Lottery Result Today (August 31): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Ticket holders are advised to carefully verify their ticket series, number and prize category before claiming any winnings. The published result should be cross-checked with the official Kerala Lottery result documents to ensure that the ticket details are correct.

The Bhagyathara lottery offers prizes across multiple categories, including the first prize and several other cash prizes. Winners should preserve their original lottery tickets safely, as the physical ticket is required for claiming the prize. Any discrepancy between the ticket and the published result should be checked carefully before submitting a claim.

Winners are also advised to follow the Kerala State Lotteries Department's rules and procedures while claiming their prizes. Prize-winning tickets generally need to be surrendered within the prescribed period and may require verification and supporting documents.

The Kerala lottery results are eagerly followed by thousands of participants across the state and by lottery enthusiasts elsewhere. The Bhagyathara BT-69 result can be checked by comparing the winning numbers published above with the number printed on the ticket.

Participants should rely on the officially published result for confirmation and avoid depending solely on unofficial social media posts or forwarded messages. Keep the original ticket safely until the result and prize claim process have been completed.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today (30/08/2026): Samrudhi SM-70 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner