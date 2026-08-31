1 5 Image Credit : Gemini

Low pressure affects weather in Telugu states

A low-pressure system has formed in the northwest Bay of Bengal, completely changing the weather in the Telugu states. The IMD says this system, now over Bengal and North Odisha, has activated the monsoon trough. This will bring moderate to heavy rains across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the next three to four days. Temperatures have already dropped, and cool winds are blowing across both states.