Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD has sounded an alert. A low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal will bring moderate to heavy rains to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the next three days
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Image Credit : Gemini
Low pressure affects weather in Telugu states
A low-pressure system has formed in the northwest Bay of Bengal, completely changing the weather in the Telugu states. The IMD says this system, now over Bengal and North Odisha, has activated the monsoon trough. This will bring moderate to heavy rains across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the next three to four days. Temperatures have already dropped, and cool winds are blowing across both states.
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Rain impact on Andhra Pradesh: Strong winds on the coast
The Amaravati Met Centre has forecast heavy rains for Andhra Pradesh. North and South Coastal AP, Yanam, and Rayalaseema will see moderate to heavy showers. Districts like Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Anakapalli, and the Godavari districts can expect heavy downpours. Meanwhile, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, and Nellore might get scattered rains. The IMD has also warned of strong winds hitting 40-50 km/h along the coast and has advised fishermen not to go out to sea.
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Alert for Telangana: Rains to lash these districts
The low-pressure system has brought overcast skies to Telangana. The Hyderabad Met Centre has issued a yellow alert for several districts. North and East Telangana districts, including Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, and Bhadradri Kothagudem, will likely get heavy rains with thunderstorms. Other districts like Rajanna Sircilla, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Rangareddy can expect moderate showers. Some areas like Malkajgiri and Shamirpet have already received rainfall.
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Overcast skies and cool winds in Greater Hyderabad
Hyderabad is experiencing cool and cloudy weather. The sky is completely overcast, with light showers and chilly winds blowing across the city since morning. The IMD predicts moderate rains or sudden squalls in the afternoon or evening. Commuters are advised to plan their travel home from office, as waterlogging could cause traffic jams. The city's maximum temperature is expected to be around 30°C and the minimum 23°C.
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Image Credit : Gemini
Officials' advance warnings
Officials have issued safety precautions for the public. They advise farmers, labourers, and residents to avoid taking shelter under trees, electric poles, or large hoardings during thunderstorms. The health department is also on alert, warning that such weather for 3-4 days could lead to a spike in seasonal diseases. They recommend drinking boiled water, avoiding street food, and keeping surroundings clean to prevent mosquito breeding.
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