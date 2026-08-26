Want a greener balcony without spending hours on plant care? Peepal Baba shares five low-maintenance plants that can be a great starting point for beginners and busy home gardeners.

We all love the idea of having a green space at home. A balcony full of flowers or a small garden on the terrace is a dream for many. But with our hectic work schedules and busy lives, it's tough to care for plants every day. Often, we forget to water them or just don't know how to look after them properly. As a result, the plants dry up and die. This can be really disappointing, especially for people who are new to gardening.

But the problem might not be with gardening itself, but with choosing the wrong plants to begin with. That's what Swami Prem Parivartan, popularly known as Peepal Baba, says. In one of his recent Instagram videos, he shared five plants that are perfect for a balcony or terrace garden because they need very little maintenance.

1. Curry Leaf Plant

For anyone living in a city and wanting to grow plants on their balcony or terrace, the curry leaf plant is a fantastic choice. It not only adds a touch of green to your home but is also super useful in the kitchen. You can just pluck fresh curry leaves right from the plant and add them to your food. This plant grows best in full sunlight and doesn't need a lot of water. Just make sure the soil is loose and drains water easily. So, if you want a plant that's low-maintenance and also useful for daily cooking, the curry leaf plant is a great pick.

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2. Hibiscus

Hibiscus, also known as Gudhal, is perfect for adding a splash of colour to your balcony and terrace garden. This plant can handle the sun and heat really well, and it grows beautifully in pots. When the flowers bloom, they completely change the look of your balcony. The bright flowers among the green leaves give your outdoor space a very attractive look. It's a great option for people who want to set up a balcony garden in a sunny spot.

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3. Areca Palm

If you want some greenery and also a bit of privacy, the Areca Palm is the right plant for you. With its long, feathery leaves, this plant gives your space a cool, tropical vibe. Once it's settled in a large pot, it doesn't need much looking after. However, it's best to keep it in a place that gets bright, indirect light rather than direct, harsh sunlight. For those who want a natural green screen for privacy on their balcony, the Areca Palm is a useful choice.

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4. Snake Plant

The Snake Plant is a superstar in the list of low-maintenance plants. According to Peepal Baba, you can plant them in clusters or groups for a great visual effect. Their sword-shaped leaves look very stylish and they don't take up much floor space. Planting several snake plants together can create a dense, green look, which is especially good for small balconies. Its biggest advantage is that it requires almost no maintenance.

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5. Money Plant

Another easy-to-grow plant that Peepal Baba suggests for your balcony and terrace garden is the Money Plant. It comes in several varieties, including the common Pothos, the Assam variety, and the Golden Pothos. You can choose different types based on your space and what you like. The best thing about money plants is that they are incredibly easy to grow. Since they don't need much care, they are a perfect choice for gardening beginners.

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You can grow them even with little time

If you want to start a garden on your balcony or terrace, being a little careful with your plant selection can save you a lot of trouble with maintenance. The plants suggested by Peepal Baba—Curry Leaf, Hibiscus, Areca Palm, Snake Plant, and Money Plant—are all great choices for creating a green atmosphere with minimum effort. So, even if you can't give your plants a lot of time every day, you can still start a beautiful balcony garden with these low-maintenance options.

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