The Kerala Bhagyathara BT-69 lottery draw is scheduled for August 31, 2026, at 3 PM, with results to be announced after the event. Conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, the draw features a top prize of Rs 1 crore. Other significant prizes include Rs 30 lakh and Rs 5 lakh.

Keralalottery enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for the Bhagyathara BT-69 lottery result today, August 31, 2026. The Kerala State Lotteries Department is scheduled to conduct the draw at 3 PM on Monday, and the winning numbers are yet to be announced. The results will be updated after the official draw is completed.

The Bhagyathara BT-69 draw is scheduled to take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Participants who purchased tickets for today's draw are advised to keep their tickets ready and check the official result after the draw.

The Bhagyathara lottery offers a first prize of Rs 1 crore, making it one of the most closely followed weekly Kerala lottery draws. The second prize is Rs 30 lakh, while the third prize is Rs 5 lakh. The draw also includes consolation and several other prize categories.

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Bhagyathara BT-69 Prize Details

Prize Amount 1st Prize Rs 1 Crore 2nd Prize Rs 30 Lakh 3rd Prize Rs 5 Lakh Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

The Bhagyathara BT-69 winning numbers are not available yet. Once the draw is conducted, participants can check the complete list of winning numbers and prize categories. The official result should also be verified against the Kerala Government Gazette before claiming a prize.

Lottery participants should remember that merely finding a matching number online is not sufficient. Winners should verify their ticket details with the official results and follow the Kerala State Lotteries Department's procedure for claiming their prize.

The BT-69 draw is part of Kerala's weekly lottery programme, which attracts participants across the state. With the ₹1-crore first prize at stake, anticipation is high among ticket holders awaiting today's announcement.