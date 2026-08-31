On August 31, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities. In Delhi, petrol was Rs 102.12 and diesel Rs 95.20 per litre, with rates varying in other metros like Mumbai and Kolkata. Hyderabad recorded the highest prices among the listed cities.

Petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remained steady on Monday, August 31, with no fresh revision reported in the latest fuel rates. Motorists in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad can check the latest petrol and diesel prices before heading to fuel stations.

According to the latest figures, petrol is priced at Rs 102.12 per litre in Delhi, while Mumbai has a petrol rate of Rs 111.12 per litre. In Bengaluru, petrol is retailing at Rs 110.93 per litre, while Chennai has a rate of Rs 107.75 per litre. Kolkata's petrol price stands at Rs 113.43 per litre, while Hyderabad has the highest petrol price among the six cities at Rs 115.69 per litre.

For diesel, the rate in Delhi is Rs 95.20 per litre. Mumbai's diesel price is Rs 97.78 per litre, while Bengaluru's rate stands at Rs 98.79 per litre. Diesel is priced at Rs 99.57 per litre in Chennai and Rs 99.78 per litre in Kolkata. Hyderabad again records the highest rate among the cities listed, with diesel at Rs 103.82 per litre.

Petrol and Diesel Prices Today: City-Wise Rates

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.12 Rs 99.78 Kolkata Rs 113.43 Rs 97.78 Chennai Rs 107.75 Rs 99.57 Bengaluru Rs 115.69 Rs 98.79 Hyderabad Rs 110.93 Rs 103.82

Meanwhile, global crude oil prices remain an important factor for domestic fuel prices. Brent crude futures were trading 1.05% higher at $89.21 a barrel on Monday, after Brent had settled at $89.31 a barrel on Friday. Brent had declined by more than 5% over the previous week, while West Texas Intermediate crude slipped around 4%.

The report noted that India imports more than 85% of its crude oil requirements. A sustained increase in international crude prices could therefore raise the country's import bill and add to inflationary pressures, potentially increasing the possibility of future domestic fuel-price revisions.

Besides global crude prices, domestic petrol and diesel rates are influenced by central and state taxes, refining margins, freight and distribution expenses, and movements in the rupee against the US dollar.