Discover India’s most expensive dog breeds, from Akita Inu and Shiba Inu to Alaskan Malamute and Tibetan Mastiff. Some premium dogs can cost several lakhs, depending on pedigree and availability.

For many families, dogs are much more than mere pets, and owning some breeds could actually be quite costly. Some breeds, from the exotic Japanese dogs to big dogs with a specific pedigree, may even cost several lakhs in India. The cost of buying these breeds may actually depend on various factors.

5 Most Expensive Dog Breeds in India

Akita Inu

This is one of the pricey dog breeds available in India due to its unique features and rarity. The cost of these Akita puppies can be around ₹1 lakh - ₹3 lakh.

Shiba Inu

The small-sized Japanese Shiba Inu is also one of the pricey dog breeds due to its rare availability in India. Shiba puppies cost around ₹2 lakh - ₹2.5 lakh in India.

Alaskan Malamute

Renowned for its strong body structure and thick fur, the Alaskan Malamute is also known to have a high cost. The prices range from ₹2 lakh to ₹3.5 lakh in Indian markets currently, with variations in prices.

Tibetan Mastiff

The Tibetan Mastiff is renowned for its huge body structure and thick fur. Its price depends on bloodline and quality, but is usually very expensive, costing several lakhs of rupees starting from ₹2 Lakh to ₹5 lakh.

Samoyed

The white and fluffy Samoyed dog breed also qualifies as one of the premium breeds. The Indian prices vary greatly with variation in pedigree and origin, and currently range from ₹80,000 to ₹2.5 Lakh.

Why Do They Cost So Much?

The cost of purchase is just one aspect of the total cost. The cost of grooming, feeding, maintaining their health, and managing the climate may all be higher with rare or imported breeds. Also, their pedigree, health certificates, quality of breeding, and locations affect their cost.

The prices mentioned above are representative of average market prices, not fixed prices.