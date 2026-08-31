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Can It Damage Teeth?

The citric acid in lemons can harm your tooth enamel, especially if you drink it too often or make it too strong. It's a good idea to rinse your mouth with plain water after having it. People with acid reflux or heartburn should also be careful, as it can sometimes make symptoms worse. The final word? Lemon water is good for hydration, but it's not a shortcut. A balanced diet and exercise are what truly matter.