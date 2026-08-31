Lemon Water Every Morning: Health Benefits, Myths and Facts You Should Know
Lots of people swear by starting their day with lemon water, thinking it's a health miracle. But does it actually burn fat or detox your system? Let's separate the facts from the fiction.
14
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Morning Lemon Water
Many people start their day by drinking warm water with lemon juice. Social media is full of claims that it detoxes the body and helps in quick weight loss. While it's a healthy drink, it's definitely not a 'magic drink'. Its biggest benefit is keeping you hydrated, especially if you find plain water boring. It's a great substitute for sugary drinks.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
24
Image Credit : Google
You Get Vitamin C
Lemons are packed with Vitamin C, which is great for your immunity. But the big claim is about weight loss. The truth is, lemon water doesn't directly burn fat. It can help you cut calories only if you drink it instead of sugary sodas or juices. So, it's an indirect help, not a magic fat-burning potion.
34
Image Credit : Getty
Does It Detox Your Body?
The idea that lemon water flushes out all toxins is not backed by science. Your liver and kidneys are your body's natural detox system, and there's no proof lemon water speeds them up. For kidney stones, the citric acid might help prevent some types, but you must follow your doctor's advice. Also, you don't have to drink it only on an empty stomach; any time of day is fine.
44
Image Credit : our own
Can It Damage Teeth?
The citric acid in lemons can harm your tooth enamel, especially if you drink it too often or make it too strong. It's a good idea to rinse your mouth with plain water after having it. People with acid reflux or heartburn should also be careful, as it can sometimes make symptoms worse. The final word? Lemon water is good for hydration, but it's not a shortcut. A balanced diet and exercise are what truly matter.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos