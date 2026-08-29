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Gardening Tips: Tulsi to Methi, 5 Indian Herbs You Can Grow at Home With Minimal Effort
Discover five easy-to-grow Indian herbs that are perfect for beginners and small spaces. Learn simple gardening tips to grow fresh, useful herbs at home with minimal effort.
5 Easy Growing Indian Herbs
Gardening fresh herbs in the comfort of one's own house does not always entail having a vast amount of space or being an experienced gardener. There are certain herbs native to India that can easily grow in pots. These can serve their intended purpose of providing fresh herbs for cooking along with adding greenery to your home.
In case you are wondering about easy-to-grow Indian herbs, the following are some examples that beginners can use.
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Tulsi or Holy Basil
Tulsi or Holy Basil is one of the most common herbs found in every household in India. It grows well in pots as long as it gets enough sunlight and well-draining soil. Trimming the older leaves and flowers regularly will help in promoting new growth. Do not keep the pot in waterlogged soil since excess moisture can harm the root system.
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Curry leaf
One plant which would prove highly beneficial for an Indian kitchen is the curry leaf plant. These like warm environments and plenty of sun with well-drained soil. The young plant would take its own time to get established, and thus, patience becomes very important here as well. Container cultivation will make it easier to transfer it indoors or elsewhere when the environment turns unfavorable.
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Mint
Pudina or mint is yet another herb that grows very easily. It tends to spread very quickly and therefore, growing it in a pot is a better option. Make sure that the soil stays lightly moist and the plant gets ample light, especially protection against the afternoon sun during extremely hot temperatures.
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Coriander
Dhaniya or Coriander can easily grow in a container with just a few seeds. You must ensure that the seed is sown in moist and well-drained soil to avoid the root system from being constantly disturbed. Sunlight and moisture will aid in the proper growth of the seedlings. Leaves can then be cut once the plant has matured.
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Methi
Methi or fenugreek leaves are amongst those leafy vegetables which are most easy to cultivate at home. Methi seeds can be directly planted in a container with good draining ability and adequate moisture and sunlight.
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