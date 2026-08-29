Gardening fresh herbs in the comfort of one's own house does not always entail having a vast amount of space or being an experienced gardener. There are certain herbs native to India that can easily grow in pots. These can serve their intended purpose of providing fresh herbs for cooking along with adding greenery to your home.

In case you are wondering about easy-to-grow Indian herbs, the following are some examples that beginners can use.

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