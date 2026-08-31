On August 31, 2026, gold and silver prices in India are influenced by international trends, currency movements, and domestic demand. Rates vary across major cities, with 10 grams of 22K gold costing around Rs 1,45,000 and 1kg of silver near Rs 2,55,000.

Gold and silver prices remain in focus on Monday, August 31, 2026, as investors and buyers track the latest precious-metal rates across major Indian cities. Gold prices continue to be influenced by international bullion trends, currency movements, domestic demand and changing market conditions. Silver prices, meanwhile, have also witnessed notable movement through August.

For buyers planning jewellery purchases or investment, checking the latest city-wise rates is important because the final price paid at a jeweller can differ from indicative market rates. Taxes, making charges and other applicable levies are generally added separately.

In Bengaluru, the latest available data puts 24K gold at Rs 15,823 per gram and 22K gold at Rs 14,504 per gram, equivalent to Rs 1,58,230 and Rs 1,45,040 respectively for 10 grams. The city's silver rate is around Rs 2,36,316 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates Today: City-Wise Prices

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs 1,45,200 Rs 1,58,390 Rs 2,54,900 Mumbai Rs 1,45,040 Rs 1,58,230 Rs 2,54,900 Kolkata Rs 1,45,040 Rs 1,58,230 Rs 2,54,900 Chennai Rs 1,45,200 Rs 1,58,390 Rs 2,59,900 Bengaluru Rs 1,45,040 Rs 1,58,230 Rs 2,54,900 Hyderabad Rs 1,45,040 Rs 1,58,390 Rs 2,54,900

Note: Gold and silver prices can change during the day. Buyers should confirm the prevailing rate with their local jeweller before making a purchase.

Gold rates can vary slightly between cities and jewellers because of local market conditions, taxes and logistics. The displayed rates generally exclude GST, TCS, making charges and other jewellery-related costs. Bengaluru's published figures, for example, explicitly state that the indicative rates do not include GST, TCS and other levies.

Silver has also shown significant movement during August. In Bengaluru, silver rose from around Rs 2.17 lakh per kg at the beginning of the month to Rs 2.36 lakh per kg by August 31, representing a monthly increase of about 9%.